RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN PORTLAND, TENN.

At 108 W. Knight St., Suite 108

PORTLAND, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 108 W. Knight St., Suite 108.

Union Arrow (PRNewsfoto/Results Physiotherapy) (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 615-538-8871 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches, pelvic health and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Jacob Young earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Florida Gulf Coast University. He is certified in trigger point dry needling and has a clinical interest in vestibular rehabilitation.

Results has more than 200 clinics in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation