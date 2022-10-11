Advanced Fraud Solutions Hires Beverly Nichols as Product Manager

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fraud Solutions (AFS), a leading provider of payments fraud detection software, today announced the hiring of Beverly Nichols as product manager. Beverly joins AFS from Fiserv and will be responsible for bringing AFS' leading payments fraud detection solutions to market.

Beverly's appointment will begin effective immediately and will include oversight of product delivery and innovation for TrueChecks, TrueCards, AFS Positive Pay and TrueACH with Account Validation. Beverly will also help bridge the needs of the market with product improvements and new product development.

"Beverly's experience working with fraud prevention vendors and delivering solutions to help financial institutions reduce payment fraud will be invaluable as she helps our customers and partners access AFS' check, card and ACH solutions," said Lawrence Reaves, President at AFS. "Payments fraud is always evolving – and so are our products. We welcome Beverly to the team and look forward to additional developments ahead."

"AFS has been trusted by banks, credit unions and financial technology service providers for over a decade for their industry leading payments fraud detection solutions and for their ability to deliver great return on investment," said Beverly Nichols, Product Manager at AFS. "I am excited to join AFS as it continues to capitalize on its national fraud database, technology and expertise to help banks, credit unions, and partners address payments fraud."

Prior to joining AFS, Beverly served as a Manager of Product Delivery and Management at Fiserv, where she focused on check fraud and risk mitigation solutions along with remote deposit capture solutions.

Beverly holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Texas at Arlington.

About Advanced Fraud Solutions

Advanced Fraud Solutions was founded in 2007 with the simple mission to help financial institutions prevent fraud in real-time. We utilize our comprehensive private cloud-based software solutions at the frontline and in the back office. Every day, our innovative fraud prevention tools help banks and credit unions of all sizes eliminate losses and safeguard their financial assets. We provide the level of protection that today's customers demand. At Advanced Fraud Solutions, we know the best way to fight fraud is to prevent it. Learn more at Advanced Fraud Solutions .

