Juice Technology Receives ISO Certification for Charging Station Cyber Security

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Leader Certified in Accordance with ISO/SAE 21434 "Road Vehicles – Cybersecurity Engineering"

BACHENBÜLACH, Switzerland, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Technology AG, producer of electric charging stations and software and the market leader in portable chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it has received international certification in accordance with the ISO/SAE 21434 "Road vehicles – Cybersecurity engineering" standard.

"Adoption of the ISO standard is the consistent continuation of our three-level concept for security in electromobility, which we presented at our Juice World Charging Day 2021," said Christoph Erni, founder and CEO of Juice Technology AG. "We are once again a step ahead of our competitors and continue our focus on cyber security. Even though this cyber security standard isn't mandatory for suppliers to automotive manufacturers yet, sooner or later it will become a must for the entire industry. We are adopting it today to continue our focus as a strong partner for OEMs."

Increasing interoperability between vehicles, charging stations, energy management systems and network operators conceals a growing risk of outages because disruptions to electronic systems can spread across individual subsystems. Prevention is therefore the easiest way to reduce cyber risks. For charging infrastructure, this means that security aspects must already be firmly established in the design and development phase. This "security by design" approach begins with procurement of the hardware components, continues in software design and includes all communication processes. Generally accepted coding standards, code analysis tools and code reviews contribute to the reduction of risks. Tried and tested practices ensure more effective quality assurance here.

Measures which are defined in the new ISO standard 21434 offer greater security for product developers, OEMs and their suppliers. As an OEM supplier, Juice not only carries out production in automotive-certified factories but also now has the latest certification in cyber security engineering.

The ISO/SAE 21434 standard was published in August 2021 and relates to components, spare parts and accessories for production vehicles. It covers all phases in the life cycle of a vehicle – from development through production, operation and maintenance to recycling. Although infrastructure outside the vehicle is not actually covered by the standard, charging infrastructure, as an inextricably linked part of e-vehicle infrastructure, is directly affected by it.

For more information about the technical features of Juice Technology solutions visit: https://juice.world/en/technical-highlights.

About Juice Technology

Juice Technology AG is a globally active producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's comprehensive product portfolio, featuring AC and DC charging stations ranging from lightweight portable devices to large fast chargers, makes it one of the very few full-range vendors in the industry. Juice has dominated the market for portable 22-kW charging stations since 2014. To find out more about the company, its products and solutions, go to www.juice-world.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Juice

704-664-2170

ejones@avistapr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Juice Technology