Salesforce Has Been Positioned by Gartner in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms for the Fifth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the "Leaders" quadrant of the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms report . The company was evaluated for Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement , and placed furthest on the "Completeness of Vision" axis.

Gartner defines B2B marketing automation platforms as "software that supports the practice of demand generation. This includes building awareness, generating and nurturing high-quality leads, orchestrating multichannel engagement to guide customer journey progression, and using analytics to measure and optimize performance."

According to Gartner, "B2B marketing automation platforms serve as an essential tool for customer journey orchestration in support of B2B customer acquisition, retention, and growth objectives. Digital marketing leaders should use this research to assess which vendor solutions are best suited for their needs."

With economic headwinds driving tighter margins, B2B marketers have to do more with less. Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement helps growth businesses engage buyers digitally and in person, and turn leads into loyal customers. It also helps marketing, sales, and service departments provide seamless experiences as teams work from one set of data, insights, and tools.

That's why Salesforce introduced Marketing Cloud innovations powered by Genie , a new, hyperscale real-time data platform that turns data into customer magic, delivering seamless, personalized experiences across sales, service, marketing, and commerce in real time.

"In today's digital-first world, providing customers with real-time intelligent customer experiences and seamless journeys at every touchpoint is paramount for businesses," said Eric Zenz, Senior VP of Product Management for Marketing Applications at Salesforce. "Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement allows companies to build lasting relationships with customers through scaled, personalized outreach, across marketing, sales, and service."

