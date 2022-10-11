S&P GLOBAL NAMED BY SERAMOUNT AS U.S. TOP 10 BEST COMPANY OF 2022 AND BEST COMPANY FOR DADS

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global has been named by Seramount as one of the Top 10 Companies for 2022 and among the 2022 Top 10 Best Companies for Dads thanks to its industry-leading, inclusive global benefits and People First philosophy.

S&P Global also joins the prestigious 100 Best Companies Hall of Fame for the first time this year in celebration of more than 15 appearances on Seramount's lists.

"At S&P Global, we are more than just a place to work – we pride ourselves in providing our people with a place to learn, grow, advance their careers and accelerate progress in the world," said Dimitra Manis, Chief Purpose Officer at S&P Global. "Our industry-leading benefits, which we are excited have been recognized by Seramount, reflect our belief that our business thrives only when our people thrive, and they deserve the best of the best."

Seramount, part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace, chose its winners by selecting companies with the most inclusive benefits for families, including paid gender-neutral parental leave, phase-back programs, bereavement leave after miscarriage, reimbursement for fertility expenses, and increased mental health benefits.

S&P Global is proud to have been honored by Seramount for its multitude of industry-leading benefits, including:

Recharge, S&P Global's flexible time-off approach: S&P Global believes in the necessity of a healthy work-life balance. Under Recharge, there are no prescribed maximum number of days, and our people are encouraged to take Recharge days for any number of reasons, including vacation time, personal travel, familial obligations, personal responsibilities and mental health breaks. S&P Global also encourages its people to take their birthday and annual service anniversary day off each year.



Additionally, S&P Global closes all of its global offices five days a year during paid Wellness Days, allowing our colleagues additional opportunities to unplug and spend more time doing what they love outside of work.



Separate from Recharge, S&P Global also provides paid global compassion leave that provides time off for our people who have lost a close relative or loved one. The time off is based on individual needs and circumstances, not limiting our people to a fixed number of days.



Paid parental leave of 26 weeks: All S&P Global parents, regardless of gender, are eligible to take 26 weeks paid leave of parental leave immediately upon joining the company. Our parental leave can be taken at any time within the first year of birth, adoption, foster care placement or surrogacy.



Adoption reimbursement: Each path to parenthood is unique, and S&P Global celebrates each and every one of them. For parents who choose to adopt, S&P Global will reimburse up to $25,000 worth of associated costs each year.



A robust suite of mental health programs and benefits: S&P Global provides everyone with an annual reimbursement for wellbeing-related activities, which can run the gamut based on what our people need to achieve their own mental, physical and spiritual wellness. S&P Global also offers its people virtual fitness and mindfulness classes.



Additionally, S&P Global is proud to offer our people – at no charge – the LifeWorks Wellbeing Program, a confidential resource that provides information, tools and resources including connections to immediate support, community referrals, counseling, and an engaging wellbeing platform with content, tools, and a dynamic newsfeed to support S&P Global people and their family members in all areas of wellness, including financial wellness.

