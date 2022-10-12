Allied Payment Network Expands Sales Team to Support New Market Expansion, Growing Client Base

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile money movement solutions to financial institutions, announced strategic additions to its Sales Team that will better position the company to manage its growth, expand into new markets and support its clients' success.

"To support our emergence as a leading payments provider and to best serve our clients, Allied focuses on recruiting professionals with vast expertise in banking and fintech," said CEO Ralph Marcuccilli. "With these strong additions to our team, Allied is poised to continue significant client base growth, helping these financial institutions strengthen their market positions with innovative solutions that meet consumer demand for real-time money movement—from bill pay to bitcoin."

The company adds the following:

Mike Meier, SVP of Sales—Mid South Region

Meier brings 24+ years of experience with community banks and credit unions, beginning as Sr. Sales Consultant for Bank of America. He has a strong background in payments—having worked in sales for Nova and Paymentech—and in digital banking, selling digital/mobile solutions for both Fiserv and FIS, including bill pay, A2A and P2P.

Roy Stewart, SVP of Sales—West Region

Stewart has 30+ years of financial sector exposure, introducing new technology to financial institutions to improve efficiency, lower costs and enhance the digital experience. Roy has managed computer operations for a Kansas City credit union, as well as served as MIS Director for Xerox FCU. He has been successful in sales for some of the nation's largest data companies, including Fiserv and Infosys.

Andrew Witherbee, SVP of Sales—Northeast Region

Prior to joining Allied, Witherbee founded fintech partner company Engage Partners Group and Partnership Marketing, LLC—both financial services growth strategy firms. His 30-year career includes leading marketing and retails teams at Main Street Bank (MA) and Newburyport Bank (MA), and business development/marketing roles at software and tech companies, including incubator/venture capital firm, CMGI, Inc.

About Allied Payment Network

Allied is an industry-leading provider of digital money movement technologies to the financial services industries. Allied's suite of emerging online and mobile payment solutions includes Internet bill pay, small business payments, P2P, A2A, online loan payments and the ability to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin. For more information: www.AlliedPayment.com.

