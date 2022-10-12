GLC Advisors & Co. Continues Growth Momentum with Launch of Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLC Advisors & Co., LLC ("GLC"), a leading investment banking advisory firm, announced its strategic expansion with the launch of a dedicated Los Angeles office, allowing GLC to better serve existing clients and offer independent financial advice to a new pool of clients.

The new office enhances the existing GLC footprint, which also includes offices in New York City, Denver, and San Francisco. The expansion follows more than a decade of senior-level strategic advisement and transaction activity.

To lead the advisory efforts in Los Angeles, GLC has named Jeff Raithel as Managing Director. In his nearly 20 years of experience in investment banking and credit investing, Raithel has led transactions across multiple disciplines, including mergers & acquisitions, financings, exchange offers, and restructurings. Also joining the LA office is John Hill who brings nearly a decade of experience in investment banking to the GLC team.

GLC, as one of the leading independent advisory firms, continues to build out its investment banking platform in restructuring, mergers & acquisitions, and debt and equity capital raising, with industry teams covering business services, consumer, energy, financial services, gaming, healthcare, general industrial, media & telecom, metals & mining, technology, and retail. GLC's expansion builds upon the team's success in leading many high-profile transactions, having advised on deals involving more than $800 billion in transaction value.

"The launch of the LA office marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of the firm," said Soren Reynertson, Managing Director of GLC. "Since GLC's founding, our team has continued to demonstrate the success of a hands-on approach and in-depth industry knowledge. The addition of Jeff and John further enhances our ability to deliver successful outcomes for our clients."

"The GLC team's work ethic, client-centered approach, and ability to consistently deliver world-class outcomes has given the firm a strong, unparalleled reputation," said Raithel. "I'm thrilled to join GLC and build on the existing momentum."

About GLC Advisors & Co., LLC

GLC Advisors & Co. is a leading independent investment bank delivering objective, senior-level expertise to successfully execute financial advisory assignments including mergers & acquisitions, capital raising, and restructuring. For more information, visit www.glca.com

