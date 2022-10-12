Levenger Celebrates 35 Brilliant Years

From a single lamp to an array of reading and writing tools, founders Steve and Lori Leveen look back on the company's impressive journey since 1987

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-five years after launching the company with a single item in its inventory, Levenger is marking its evolution as a leading provider of tools designed to be both useful and aesthetically pleasing. From fine writing implements to home and office furnishings and accessories, Levenger is now one of the industry's most successful lifestyle brands.

"Levenger's success is not that hard to explain," said Steve Leveen, who co-founded the company with his wife, Lori Leveen, in 1987. "We listened to our customers, who were telling us they didn't just want tools for productivity. They wanted well-designed pieces to help them be more productive and express their creativity."

They began their journey by listening to themselves first. After trying almost in vain to find a good reading light for their new home, they realized others might have the same problem. They scraped together every penny they could and founded Levenger (a combination of Leveen and Granger, Lori's maiden name), and began building the new company with a lamp powered by then-revolutionary halogen technology.

Levenger experienced challenges as a company, until the Leveens bought an ad in The New Yorker announcing, "Serious Lighting for Serious Readers." It reached exactly the market they were seeking: an educated, upscale audience of dedicated readers whose needs had rarely been met.

Since then, Levenger has enjoyed remarkable growth and many accomplishments, being named number 8 among America's fastest-growing privately held companies by Inc. magazine after moving its headquarters to South Florida and expanding its merchandise assortment. In November 2020, Levenger appointed its first female CEO, Margaret Moraskie, who implemented several strategic initiatives to drive the company's continued success. This October, Levenger kicked off the beginning of its digital transformation strategy debuting a newly designed website, along with a complete enterprise resource planning (ERP) replacement that will integrate the company's internal systems and position it for further growth.

"It's important to evolve," said Margaret Moraskie, "We sell heritage technologies and products designed to last a lifetime, but we recognize that by melding our imperatives of innovation and quality with modern technology, we can deliver the best experience to our dear customers."

Levenger is a celebration of creativity and achievement, from its engaging catalog to Steve Leveen's blog, Well-Read Life™, Levenger offers affordable luxury to complement daily life with thoughtful aesthetics and ergonomics. Over 35 years of evolution, one thing remains – every decision Levenger makes starts and ends with the customer.

"The satisfaction of our customers is paramount," said Steve Leveen. "We believe in building a legacy of quality and excellence through our unmatched commitment to our customers."

"We're so proud of what the Levenger team has created with the support of a community that shares our love of the written word," added Lori Leveen.

About Levenger

Founded in 1987 by Steve and Lori Leveen, Levenger creates thoughtfully designed and beautifully crafted products for home and office that artfully merge heritage and digital technologies. The iconic Levenger name stands behind a legacy of quality and excellence, encompassing items ranging from fine pens, stationery, and notebooks to solution-based furniture, leather accessories and the company's award-winning Circa® notebook system for organizing work, home and studies. Driving creative expression and productivity, each product inspires and delights, helping writers, executives, creators, and lifelong learners pursue their passions and achieve their goals. Levenger's design headquarters are in Delray Beach, Fla., and its fulfillment center is in Memphis, Tenn. For more information, visit http://www.levenger.com

