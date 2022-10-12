LovelyWholesale Teamed Up With Inspiring Woman Jackie Nina To Release New Fashion Collection "LW From Outer To Inner"

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LovelyWholesale ("LW" or the Company), an international online e-commerce clothing brand, recently announced the launch of "LW From Outer To Inner" fashion collection. This fashion collection is presented by Jackie Nina, a famous model, as well as an inspiring woman who created the podcast "She Walks By Faith 101". Jackie Nina is committed to inspiring women to overcome hardships, pursue their dreams, accomplish their goals, live in their purpose, and walk by faith in God. Jackie Nina's own belief is highly consistent with the message that this new collection hopes to deliver to every woman. This new fashion collection will be available online at lovelywholesale.com and its App LovelyWholesale on October 13, 2022.

"The future might not feel certain and optimistic in the energy and climate crisis situation, but there can be positive and confidence in the beauty of what we choose to dress up ourselves. In a chaotic world, from outer to an inner consistency is key, and refined, feminine power in the face of apocalypse is more than welcome." Jane Moore, the head of LW marketing department, explained the meaning of the name - "LW From Outer To Inner".

Before deciding on launching a new garment collection with Nina, Jane learned the stories shared on Nina's podcast and was very touched. "Whether it's the founder of an independent record label, the 17-year-old artist, or the volleyball player who has to quit her career because of the injury, " Jane said, " They all have one thing in common, that is, they are all trying their best to manifest the life they have envisioned. This is much like the vision of LovelyWholesale business."

This new fashion collection is divided into two parts, the "Runway Freedom" part and the "Denim Delicacy" part, including dresses, matching sets, jumpsuits and denim tops. These two parts tell a story of an intellectual, sensual and delicate woman, who can also be modern, independent, and even be powerful.

Part one: Runway Freedom - Improve Your Outer Confidence

This part includes eight pieces of runway style outfits, like a lightweight pufer metallic shiny mini skirt presented on an all-pink background. These outfits hadn't been shooted in a functional way. It was mainly focused on showing the modern attractiveness of women in varying ways.

Part two: Denim Delicacy - The Power Of Inner Softness

This part includes denim matching sets, denim crop tops and some other denim accessories. "Denim is not only functional and durable, but also can be delicate and feminine. Nina styled this butterfly shape backless denim top against a white door, which showed a soft beauty to us." Said Monica, the designer of this collection.

LovelyWholesale always believes that clothing is the most common way for every individual to express themselves aesthetically.By wearing clothes they love, they can feel confident in themselves and towards life. LovelyWholesale hopes that every woman can always find something for themselves in this new collection. For more details about this new fashion collection, please check our page.

About LovelyWholesale:

Founded in 2010, LovelyWholesale supplies more than 10 thousands types of fashionable clothing, shoes, jewels, sexy lingerie and accessories. The company focuses on providing higher quality products with competitive prices to customers all over the world. LovelyWholesale customers know they can trust in us for everything they need from the latest trend led pieces to celebrity inspired looks, to the everyday wardrobe staples and that ultimate party piece. LovelyWholesale expects that every customer can find their loved style and enjoy shopping here.

LovelyWholesale has factories and warehouses all around the world. With the great advantage of fabric resources and hundreds of fashion buyers, LovelyWholesale can provide customers with the latest fashion trends and affordable prices at first time. Over the past 11 years of operation, LovelyWholesale has become one of the most popular online fashion stores in North America.

To learn more about LovelyWholesale, follow us at lovelywholesale.com and instagram.com/lovelywholesale_online.

