The Mars Project, a modern 175-unit rental housing development, set to begin construction

The Mars Project is located in Normal Heights, a neighborhood in the core of the City of San Diego and will offer studio and one-bedroom apartments, giving renters a housing option that is new and modern, yet affordable.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INI Greenfield MC (INI) announced today that it is breaking ground on the Mars Project, a seven-story, 175-unit, multi-family, mixed use development project in Normal Heights, a lively residential area with many hip cafes, bars and restaurants.

The demolition, grading, right-of-way and shoring permits are complete with fees paid, and final paperwork in the process of being stamped by the city. This sets the stage for phase 1, which includes demolition and excavation; a process that will take roughly 4 months. The vertical building permit will be ready to pull later in October and INI expects to start going vertical early in 2023. Construction is expected to be completed, with units ready for occupancy, sometime in late 2024.

"This is a huge step forward for us. We've been working on putting this project together for nearly two years and now it's time to start building, which is the fun part," says INI CEO Seamus Garland. Mr. Garland added, "San Diego has been in a housing crisis for decades with new building falling short by about 5,000 units per year. We have solved 4% of that problem, and it goes to show you what a small, determined team can accomplish. It's baby steps like these, taken consistently over time, that will solve this crisis."

The project endeavors to move development forward in Normal Heights, adding modern housing options to the existing, dated housing inventory. The development will not only offer modern, efficient places to live, but will bring commerce to local businesses, and elevate Normal Heights alongside North Park, South Park, University Heights, Hillcrest, East Village, Golden Hill and Mission Hills as a highly desirable place to live. The Mars Project will be the first development in Normal Heights to take advantage of this unique and exciting opportunity.

About INI Greenfield MC

INI is a real estate development, building and management company located in San Diego, California, with a primary focus on urban infill projects. INI was founded in 2014 by Seamus Garland and has successfully completed three San Diego projects to date. Most recently, Palatine, a 17-unit, 50,000 SF luxury condominium project in Bankers Hill as well as The Dakota, an eight-unit, 20,000 square foot town-home project in North Park, completed in late 2016.

