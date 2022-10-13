BlueSnap Partners with BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance and Payout

Partnership Opens up Ability for Businesses to Accept and Get Paid in up to 15 Different Cryptocurrencies

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a new partnership with BitPay, the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15 different cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies globally, and supports BlueSnap's mission to help businesses across the globe increase their revenue and reduce costs.

"As many as 85 percent of major retailers already accept some form of crypto payment, and even small businesses are picking up on the trend with one-third of SMBs beginning to accept crypto. Together, BitPay and BlueSnap will bring this popular payment method to more businesses and consumers globally," said Merrick Theobald, Vice President of Marketing at BitPay. "We are proud to work with BlueSnap on this partnership, especially as more businesses adopt this growing trend of accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for products and services."

As a result of this partnership, businesses will be able to accept and get paid out in leading cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), ApeCoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Ripple (XRP), as well as 5 USD-pegged stable coins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC, and USDP) and 1 EURO-pegged stable coin (EUROC). Because crypto protocols are global by default, the addition of cryptocurrency acceptance and payout will help BlueSnap's customers conduct business with key stakeholders around the world more seamlessly. Businesses who accept crypto payments also benefit from lower processing costs, access to a new customer base and no chargebacks. The partnership will also allow customers to accept crypto and be paid out in fiat currencies including USD, EURO, GBP, PESO, CAD, AUD, NZD.

"We are excited to partner with BitPay, one of the most well-respected crypto companies in the industry," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "Our work together further supports BlueSnap's strategic growth, and we are eager to make an impact in this new space. We look forward to driving further payments innovation through growing technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrency."



About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for embedded payments, we offer white-labeled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that support marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47 countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors, including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

