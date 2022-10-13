Exponential Exchange Raises Pre-Seed Funding to Develop Asset Risk-Mitigation Tools

Will Use $1.4M in Convertible Notes to Continue Building First Product Focused on Used Vehicle Value Derivatives

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exponential Exchange, a fintech startup focused on developing a broad spectrum of new market-based risk-management solutions, today announced it has secured pre-seed funding of $1.4 million, raised in a series of convertible notes.

Exponential Exchange is a fintech startup focused on creating a series of next-generation financial tools designed to offer new levels of exposure protection for participants in a variety of asset classes. (PRNewswire)

"This is a new approach to asset risk mitigation, for which the current solutions are few, inefficient and expensive."

Exponential Exchange is developing a series of novel tradable financial instruments and derivatives to manage the new risks and opportunities posed by the transportation revolution. It uses modern data sets and data science techniques to power an innovative set of smart products, including derivatives contracts, that offer a more efficient approach to managing traditional and new sources of risk.

Exponential Exchange's launch product is an exchange-traded derivative designed to manage the risks of fluctuating used vehicle prices – a significant problem for at-scale vehicle owners like rental car agencies and auto lease finance companies. In addition, Exponential's automotive futures contracts will, subject to regulatory approval and listing on a designated contract market, allow financial markets to trade in a new asset class and better manage auto-related exposures in their portfolios.

"This is a totally new and much-needed approach to asset risk mitigation, for which the current solutions are few, inefficient, and extremely expensive," said Ryan Naughton, CEO of Exponential Exchange. "Giving asset holders the ability to transfer their residual value exposure to a willing third party through an established derivatives market represents a critical ability for portfolio-heavy entities. It also closes the gap between auto and other industries like agriculture, energy and manufacturing that have benefitted for decades from the ability to hedge financial exposure through derivatives."

This ability is particularly important for owners of large vehicle fleets, where price volatility in the used vehicle market can result in billions of dollars of financial risk. With over $500 billion in unhedged exposure in existing portfolios, often the only option for automakers and rental car companies is to hope that de-fleeted vehicles are liquidated at expected residual values – a highly uncertain proposition in the future given today's historically high car prices and volatility.

"If you're exposed to wholesale price volatility for a large fleet of vehicles, currently there's really no palatable option for minimizing your exposure to future market shocks," said Paul Fortin, Exponential's Head of Index Products. "Exponential offers a transformative de-risking opportunity for fleet owners – especially as we move into the EV era, where rapid advancements in battery tech and related legislation around mandatory EV adoption will impact the value of legacy vehicles at unprecedented and hard-to-predict rates."

Founded by a team with decades of expertise across fintech, derivatives design, data science, risk management, and automotive finance, Exponential Exchange is creating a series of next-generation financial tools designed to offer new levels of exposure protection for participants in a variety of asset classes. These tools will allow third parties to assume a portion of their users' exposure via derivatives that settle against Exponential-powered indices. Targeting asset classes that lack effective risk-management tools, Exponential relies on robust sets of newly available data to create their tradable financial instruments. The result is a powerful and innovative alternative to more expensive, less efficient versions of risk mitigation, offering new levels of financial assurance for asset holders, while unlocking new tradable asset classes for speculators. Exponential's launch product is designed for vehicle fleet owners looking to hedge against used vehicle market price volatility. For more information, please visit www.exponentialexchange.com and follow them at @exponentialexch on Twitter.

