Hillenbrand Operating Companies to Showcase Sustainable Product Innovations at K 2022 Trade Show

Leading brands with strong engineering expertise provide opportunities to capitalize on emerging trends across the plastics value chain, including recycling

Strong reputations for creating tailored solutions that meet customers' product needs and helping achieve their sustainability goals

BATESVILLE, Ind., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI), through its Operating Companies, will be showcasing their latest sustainable product innovations for the plastics and recycling industries at K 2022 ("K"). K, the world's number one trade fair for plastics and rubber, held in Düsseldorf, Germany, brings together the world's industry leaders that are demonstrating operational excellence and innovation designed to address the themes of a plastics circular economy, digitalization, and climate protection.

Customers, consumers, and regulators are demanding an increase in recycling and durable plastics which is driving the need for more sustainable solutions. Because Hillenbrand companies' equipment and systems reach a wide variety of customers who manufacture what the world needs to thrive, we collectively play a central role in the development of a more sustainable future.

Hillenbrand's Operating Companies have a strong track record of developing innovative technology, including materials testing capabilities at world class laboratories, to create tailored solutions that meet customers' unique requirements and address their specific challenges. In turn, this helps create value for customers and helps them achieve their sustainability goals.

"As our customers require scalable solutions that can produce high quality product using increasing proportions of recycled material, they look to us to understand the increasing technical requirements throughout the process: from feeding, to conveying, to processing, to forming," said Kim Ryan, President and CEO of Hillenbrand. "Across all our operating companies, we have the opportunity to play a leading role in partnering with our customers to identify and develop new and sustainable solutions."

Featured Technology on Display at K 2022

Advanced Process Solutions

Coperion , (booth no. 14B19 & Circular Economy Forum CE09), an international industry and technology leader in compounding systems, feeding technology, bulk materials handling systems and services. Featured technology includes the ZSK 58 Mc twin screw extruder which is configured to recycle high-quality polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a critical component for a circular economy, the SWB-300 Smart Weigh Belt Feeder, which can process large volumes of bulk materials at a high accuracy and efficient process control, and the newly developed ZS-B MEGAfeed which can reliably and efficiently feed plastic voluminous flakes and fibers (PET and other plastics) into the ZSK twin screw extruder.

Herbold Meckesheim , (booth no. 9B34), recently acquired by Hillenbrand, offers recycling technology solutions and equipment complementary to the Coperion brand. Herbold Meckesheim will be showing a HV 70 plastcompactor for processing feedstock in continuous operation as well as an SML 60/100 SB 2 granulator for wet operation, often used for grinding PET bottles and in washing plants for plastics recycling. The T2016 PA is a mechanical dryer that has proven itself for a wide range of materials, from films and regrind to mixed and rigid plastics. Washed flakes, for example, are dried and also freed from residual impurities.

Molding Technology Solutions

Mold-Masters , (booth no. 1C05), a leading global supplier of hot runners, controllers, auxiliary injection, and co-injection systems will display numerous new innovative solutions that support their customers sustainability goals by helping to enhance part quality (minimizing scrap), increase productivity and minimize downtime. These include comprehensive conventional and co-injection solutions for high-quality sustainable applications (bio-resins and PCR) processing, and other recent innovations exclusive to Mold-Masters such as SYMFILL Technology, TC-Connect Technology, and Manifold Plastic Leakage Detection.

Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, (booth no. 14B31), is a manufacturer of industry leading plastics processing technology and solutions that offer a wide range of highly engineered machinery, auxiliary equipment, and aftermarket parts and services supporting the global plastic processing market. Milacron will feature its M-Powered technology, a portfolio of easy-to-use observational, analytical, and support services that leverages the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). M-Powered runs sophisticated algorithms that utilize real-time machine learning to monitor machine operations and alert before any potential issues occur. M-Powered connects parts, service, rebuilds, retrofit and preventative maintenance service to its customers' machines to provide a unified, stronger offering: optimized uptime.

DME , (booth no. 1C05) a global leader supporting mold designers, mold makers, and plastic processors will feature three technology platforms: DME Thermal Management Solutions, DME Modular Mold Systems, and DME Digital Internet of Things (IoT) Controls. The new and innovative solutions and systems could help customers to lower their energy consumption and help reduce waste while improving the productivity of their injection molding process.

Through innovation and investments in other areas of clean technology, the products offered under Hillenbrand can help lead meaningful change in the plastics and recycling industry.

To learn more about Hillenbrand's enterprise-wide approach to Sustainability, view its 2021 Sustainability Report.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

