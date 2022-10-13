Business Break
PRA Group to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 3

Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will report its third quarter 2022 results after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022, followed by a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. E.T.

(PRNewsfoto/PRA Group)
(PRNewsfoto/PRA Group)(PRNewswire)

To listen to PRA Group's webcast and view the corresponding slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations.  To listen by phone on November 3, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call.  To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 3, 2023, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 5348695 until November 10, 2022.

The Company currently plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after market close on Monday, February 27, 2023.

About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
IR@PRAGroup.com

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 961-3525
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pra-group-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-results-on-november-3-301648996.html

SOURCE PRA Group

