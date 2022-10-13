Veteran Owned Law Firm Representing Marines, Families in Camp Lejeune Claims

KILLEEN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Marines, contractors and their families are coming forward to join claims against the U.S. government in Camp Lejeune Lawsuits.

Congress passed the Camp Lejeune Act as part of the PACT Act, which clears a path for servicemembers and their families to file personal injury lawsuits for illnesses suffered from pollutants. For decades, toxic chemicals contaminated the water supply that fed the North Carolina military base. While Veterans have been able to apply for VA disability benefits for exposure to the pollutants, any personal injury recovery was out of reach until now. Veterans and their families can now pursue a case under the PACT act in addition to disability claims through the VA, which can sometimes be more restrictive.

The Carlson Law Firm is representing clients who:

Served, lived or worked at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987; and

Were diagnosed with a serious illness or birth injury.

"We are also representing clients who were in utero at the time their parent lived or worked at the base," Managing Partner Craig Carlson said.

The contaminated water led to serious birth injuries in the babies of pregnant women who consumed the water, as well as miscarriages. In addition, those who lived or served at the military base suffered from several types of cancer, aplastic anemia, female infertility, Parkinson's disease and several other conditions due to the water.

"Our clients' lives have been completely altered by their service in the military," Carlson said. "As a Veteran, I know the kinds of sacrifices the men and women in uniform make. I'm happy that the Camp Lejeune Justice Act allows them to recover, and I'm even more proud to help them get what they're long overdue."

Who is The Carlson Law Firm?

In addition to assisting with Camp Lejeune claims, The Carlson Law Firm is a Veteran Owned & Operated law firm that represents thousands of Veterans in several other legal matters that have affected active duty and retired military:

EFP/IED & State Sponsored Terrorism Lawsuits

PFAS water contamination claims

Defective Military Earplugs lawsuits against 3M

Defective Philips CPAP machines issued to several military members

Helping Veterans recover GI Bill losses from for-profit colleges like DeVry and the University of Phoenix

Our Camp Lejeune Lawyers are committed to ensuring our clients receive a just settlement.

