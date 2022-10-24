365 Retail Markets Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

365 CEO, Joe Hessling, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

TROY, Mich., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets ("365"), a leading provider of self-service commerce technology to the food service industry and portfolio company of Providence Equity Partners, today announced that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has recognized 365 Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joe Hessling, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

365 CEO, Joe Hessling , Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at Goldman Sachs' 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

Goldman Sachs selected Hessling from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event held this month. In 2009, Hessling founded 365 Retail Markets, which grew to become the global leader in unattended retail technology. The company offers a best-in-class platform for micro markets, vending, food service and hospitality. In addition to being a serial entrepreneur having launched various successful businesses in a variety of industries, Hessling is also a member of the National Automatic Merchandising Association Board of Directors, where he also recently served as chairperson.

"It is continually rewarding to witness our 365 team take what began inside my garage and grow it into the industry-leader that 365 has become," said Hessling. "However, being recognized among 2022's Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs is such a distinguished honor, and I am thankful for the opportunity."

"We're delighted to recognize Joe Hessling as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "The honorees have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consisted of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders, as well as resident scholars.

365 Retail Markets is the global leader in unattended retail technology. Founded in 2008, 365 provides a full suite of best-in-class, self-service technologies for food service operators including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing and point of-sale hardware. Today, the company's technology solutions autonomously power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, and more, in order to provide compelling foodservice options for consumers. 365's technology solutions include a growing suite of frictionless smart-stores, micro markets, vending, catering, and dining point-of-sale options to meet the expanding needs of its customers. 365 continuously pioneers innovation in the industry with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding. 365 is a portfolio company of Providence Equity Partners.

