Globant Launches WaaSabi Platform, Enabling Customers to Add Digital Wallets on Any Digital Experience

WaaSabi's Wallet-as-a-Service API platform extends innovative, customer-centric digital payment capabilities to any business in any industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced the launch of WaaSabi, a wallet-as-a-service solution which exposes a single API that empowers companies to offer payments and collections through channels their customers already use every day, such as apps, conversational platforms, apps, websites, software, and more. Developed by the company's in-house incubator Globant X, WaaSabi is a B2B fintech solution with more than 42 features in a single API that offers plug-and-play functionality with payment and services providers, allowing companies to deliver the e-wallet experience that best suits their industry and regional needs.

According to Statista , the transaction value of all digital payments globally is expected to reach more than $15 trillion by 2027, up from $8.5 trillion in 2022. WaaSabi addresses this growing market by transforming the payments experience cost-efficiently, enabling even more companies to provide payment capabilities with various integrations.

"When customers hear `payments business,' they undoubtedly think of banks, e-wallets, and cash," said Guibert Englebienne, Co-founder and President of Latam and Globant X. "Unfortunately, they probably also think about impractical processes and clunky legacy software. We're changing that with WaaSabi by helping companies create customer-centric payment solutions, and maintain complete ownership of their business and data."

WaaSabi was designed to jump-start any company into the Fintech space across various industries that need to add payments and collections to their business and require support in technical knowledge, identifying strategic partners, and navigating the regulatory landscape. It provides an API platform that offers customers the flexibility and security to develop an e-wallet however they choose with the security of being PCI Compliant. The solution allows end users to perform a variety of key payment and collection tasks, including:

Get help via conversational chatbots

Add balance with a debit card

Send and receive money with Virtual Ticket

Money request with payment button or QR code

Withdraw money by ATM

Withdraw money to a bank account

Make donations

Pay for taxes and services

WaaSabi also offers key security features, such as:

Account blocking due to suspicious transactions, including Fraud and AML capabilities

Configurable security and compliance layer

Denylist of users

Account registration with biometric validation

User-controlled modification of personal data

At launch, WaaSabi payment partners include dLocal and INI, with plans to expand to other global partnerships in the future. It was founded by Globant X, to help productize Globant's most transformative technology into platforms. Other Globant X platforms include StarMeUp, MagnifAI, Augoor, Walmeric, and GeneXus.

For more information, visit https://www.waasabi.io/

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

- We have more than 25,900 employees, and we are present in 21 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

- We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

- We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

- We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

