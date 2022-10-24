Mantarraya and REALM-Global Announce Collaboration

Loreto's First Full Ownership Beachfront Residences Join Elite Platform

DENVER, Colo., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RONIVAL is proud to announce their latest offering - Mantarraya Residences will collaborate with REALM Global to offer their newest residences for sale through the REALM™ network. The Mantarraya Residences join a prestigious REALM membership of exceptional new developments including Bentley Residences, Florida, Towers of the Waldorf Astoria, New York and Ritz-Carlton Portland, Oregon.

Mantarraya Residences are part of the 4,500-acre luxury master-planned Danzante Bay community adjacent to Baja California Sur's coastline inland marine sanctuary. Flanked by the rugged Sierra de La Giganta Mountains and the Sea of Cortez, the Mantarraya Residences offer owners a unique combination of luxury, wellness, unbeatable ocean views, superb natural beauty, and are just a short drive from the Loreto International Airport. Golf, hiking, snorkeling, diving, historic places, and fishing are some of the activities that fortunate residents will experience.

"The buzz and excitement around The Mantarraya Residences is evident by sales that have been made even before the official property launch," says Nick Fong, broker/owner of Ronival. "This virgin land and region have been one of Baja's best kept secrets until now as we unveil it to the REALM luxury network. Loreto's first full ownership beachfront condominium project is similar to buying in Cabo San Lucas thirty years ago."

"As we look at the future of luxury and the evolution of amenitized developments post-pandemic, the focus and lifestyle of the Mantarraya Resort is a perfect example of developers finding the balance of luxury and a truly personalized experience," says REALM Founder and CEO Julie Faupel. "The incredible privacy and uniqueness of the terrain coupled with the mindful design and the focus on wellness is exactly what today's discerning buyers are seeking."

"It is a true honor that the REALM community of elite brokers will be among the first to offer this stunning residential project to our clients," Faupel continues. "We are excited for this opportunity to collaborate with Nick Fong's team and the Mantarraya Residences' visionary development group."

About REALM

REALM is the first globally collaborative real estate platform that combines real-time data with human experience and networking, and its membership is comprised of the most accomplished real estate professionals ever assembled. A REALM membership is a relationship enhancer and includes a game-changing technology platform that will enhance client data, provide a lifestyle profile for a member's clients, and then matches elite REALM members anywhere in the world based on the clients they represent and the listings they have.

To learn more, go to https://www.realm-global.com

About RONIVAL Ronival Real Estate represents some of the best developments across some of the most popular Mexican locations, including all of Los Cabos, Pescadero, Cerritos, Todos Santos, La Paz, Loreto and Los Barriles. Ronival Real Estate is committed to continuing to provide exemplary services and enable its clients to find the homes they always wanted and needed.

To learn more, go to https://ronival.com/

