Mattamy Homes Takes Silver Award in Triangle Area's 2022 Parade of Homes

Mattamy's Gaines floorplan earns Silver award in the Homebuilder Association of Raleigh-Wake County's prestigious annual event

CARY, N.C., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce the company collected a Silver Award in the Raleigh-Wake County region's 2022 Parade of Homes.

Mattamy Homes earned a Silver Award for the Gaines floorplan at the Bedford at Flowers Plantation community in Clayton, NC at the Raleigh-Wake County region's 2022 Parade of Homes. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

Mattamy Homes earned their Silver Award for the Gaines floorplan at the Bedford at Flowers Plantation community in Clayton, NC in the event's Category 3 (homes in the $470,000–$540,000 price range) out of 14 total categories in the Homebuilders of Association of Raleigh-Wake County event, held throughout October.

"We are proud of this recognition, which confirms Mattamy Homes' commitment to creating quality products across all categories in such a robust, historically competitive housing market," says Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "It's clear that our designers' skills and tastes remain on the forefront of what today's homebuyers want."

Mattamy's award-winning floorplans over the years have included contemporary, open-concept living spaces with thoughtfully realized details throughout — like gourmet kitchen, apron sinks, upper cabinetry in laundry rooms, distinct tile flooring, accent walls, innovative arrangement of rooms and balanced relationships between space, air and light. It all adds up to a comfortable, inviting experience with up-to-the-minute style and feel.

The winning Gaines floorplan features crown molding on the first floor, a first-floor study, a first-floor guest room, a second-floor owner's suite with private bath oasis, a large kitchen with eat-at island and walk-in pantry adjacent to the Great Room, and a covered, screened-in porch. The expansive pantry was a favorite of the visiting judges. This home is currently available for sale at $503,067 and can be viewed online at MattamyHomes.com.

Hundreds of homeowners toured Mattamy Homes' entries at the three-week event.

"Thoughtful floorplans with sophisticated architectural details are the hallmarks of every new Mattamy home," said Wiggins. "We also pride ourselves in building new homes in outstanding lifestyle communities with an array of family-friendly amenities — all convenient to the best the Raleigh area has to offer, including the Research Triangle's world-class employers. We're thrilled about the recognition this award offers, of course, and we look forward to next year's Parade of Homes."

Since 2011, Mattamy divisions across the United States have been recognized with more than 100 Parade of Homes awards.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About the Homebuilders Association of Raleigh - Wake County

The Homebuilders Association of Raleigh-Wake County is the largest single-county and second-largest HBA in the nation. Members include new-home builders, remodelers, developers, suppliers and sales and marketing professionals. The association provides members with a wide range of resources and information on issues involving the homebuilding industry, such as land use, economic and legal matters. The HBA also provides opportunities for business development, education, professional growth and networking.

Mattamy Homes US Logo (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited