Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, representing a 3.2% increase from the $0.155 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our seventh consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022.
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022, as further described below. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
5,322
5,994
$
5,621
5,021
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.85
0.96
$
0.91
0.81
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.40 %
1.58 %
1.79 %
1.60 %
Return on average equity
18.36 %
20.68 %
19.22 %
17.17 %
Efficiency ratio
41.93 %
42.60 %
38.55 %
42.06 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.66 %
3.65 %
3.84 %
3.51 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
7,807
$
7,401
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
2.06 %
2.36 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
14,652
17,486
$
18,516
13,974
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.35
2.81
$
2.97
2.24
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.36 %
1.63 %
2.09 %
1.57 %
Return on average equity
16.66 %
19.89 %
22.20 %
16.76 %
Efficiency ratio
44.79 %
41.65 %
38.07 %
41.73 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.72 %
3.69 %
3.78 %
3.47 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
20,891
$
20,971
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
1.95 %
2.36 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
1,289
$
1,283
$
1,859
Real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
1,289
$
1,283
$
1,859
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.17 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.14 %
Year-to-date net charge-offs
$
87
$
75
$
164
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
964.86 %
900.16 %
566.11 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.97 %
0.98 %
0.98 %
Other Data
Core deposits (2)
$
1,060,021
$
969,016
$
889,076
Cash dividends declared
$
0.155
$
0.150
$
0.530
Shares outstanding
6,309,941
6,304,941
6,285,714
Book and tangible book value per share (3)
$
18.03
$
18.18
$
19.26
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)
(18,441)
(13,023)
1,288
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)
20.95
$
20.25
$
19.05
Closing market price per common share
$
28.12
$
27.00
$
30.75
Closing price to book value ratio
155.97 %
148.52 %
159.66 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
7.26 %
7.91 %
9.07 %
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.75 %
9.64 %
9.75 %
(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure
(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits
(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income
$
5,322
$
4,565
$
4,765
$
5,106
$
5,621
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.85
$
0.73
$
0.77
$
0.81
$
0.91
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.40 %
1.29 %
1.40 %
1.53 %
1.79 %
Return on average equity
18.36 %
15.81 %
15.94 %
17.10 %
19.22 %
Efficiency ratio
41.93 %
48.43 %
44.26 %
44.96 %
38.55 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.66 %
3.76 %
3.64 %
3.66 %
3.84 %
2022
2021
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
5,994
$
5,909
$
5,583
$
5,243
$
5,021
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.96
$
0.95
$
0.90
$
0.83
$
0.81
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.58 %
1.67 %
1.64 %
1.57 %
1.60 %
Return on average equity
20.68 %
20.47 %
18.67 %
17.56 %
17.17 %
Efficiency ratio
42.60 %
40.35 %
41.96 %
46.51 %
42.06 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.65 %
3.75 %
3.61 %
3.49 %
3.51 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
7,807
$
6,327
$
6,757
$
6,775
$
7,401
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
2.06 %
1.79 %
1.99 %
2.03 %
2.36 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:
"We are pleased to report another strong earnings quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 19% from $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $6.0 million in the same quarter of 2022, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 19% from $0.81 to $0.96 over the same periods. Our strong earnings, combined with prudent management of our capital, have helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 20.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 17.17% for the same period in the prior year. Our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) remained strong at 1.58% in the third quarter of 2022, down slightly from 1.60% in the third quarter of 2021. We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans exceeds 9 to 1 for the second consecutive quarter. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.08%, with no properties in real estate owned. During the third quarter of 2022, we received an insurance recovery of $250,000 related to the fraudulent wire loss incurred during the prior quarter, and we continue to pursue other options for further recovery. As a result of our continued strong performance, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 3.2% to $0.16 per quarter, our seventh consecutive quarterly increase.
Additionally, we continue to work very hard on several projects located across our markets, including the following:
- The construction of a new 25,000 sf operations center to replace our existing 10,000 sf leased space in Johnson City, TN. Construction on this facility continues and the facility is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2023.
- The construction of a new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and we believe will allow us to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We expect construction on this building to start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and estimate the project will cost approximately $19.5 million.
- We are pleased to announce that we completed the purchase of a 37,500 sf former bank building at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, TN during the third quarter of 2022. In addition to providing a much needed additional financial center, we also expect to consolidate approximately 9,000 sf of space that is currently leased into this building. As a result of purchasing this building, the Company no longer intends to build a financial center in Knoxville, resulting in a considerable savings of time and money. This building is expected to be operational during the second quarter of 2023.
- We were happy to conduct the grand opening of our first Nashville area office in Brentwood on September 19, 2022. This event was well attended by the community and provided a great opportunity to showcase our brand.
Finally, we are proud to once again have been named a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank (#26) by American Banker Magazine and a Top 100 Bank Under $3 Billion in Assets (#51) by S&P Global for 2022."
Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 13.6%, from $11.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $12.9 million for the same period in 2022. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $240.9 million, or 19.9%, from $1.211 billion to $1.452 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
- Average net interest-earning assets grew $38.6 million, or 10.3%, from $373.8 million to $412.4 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.42% to 1.01%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased from 4.13% to 4.38%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.84% to 3.66%.
The Company recognized approximately $39 thousand and $1.0 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Less than $0.1 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of September 30, 2022.
Net interest income increased $5.1 million, or 15.9%, from $31.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $36.9 million for the same period in 2022. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $233.1 million, or 20.4%, from $1.142 billion to $1.375 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
- Average net interest-earning assets grew $66.3 million, or 19.7%, from $336.1 million to $402.4 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.52% to 0.63%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased from 4.14% to 4.16%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.78% to 3.72%.
The Company recognized approximately $0.3 million and $2.7 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
The Company has approximately $241.2 million of adjustable rate loans, substantially all of which have adjusted in connection with the recent rise in short-term interest rates and could adjust further with an additional increase in short term interest rates. Additionally, the Company has approximately $33.5 million and $48.7 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2023 and 2024, respectively.
The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 300 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:
Estimated Cumulative Beta as of
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
Loan Yields
128.00 %
32.00 %
24.67 %
Deposit Costs
0.00 %
5.33 %
14.33 %
Net
128.00 %
26.67 %
10.33 %
A provision for loan losses of $0.9 million and $2.0 million was recorded for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. A provision (recovery) of loan losses of $0.2 million and ($3.3 million) was recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The Company has engaged a vendor to assist with implementation and is on track with its milestones for implementation.
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended September 30
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Service charges and fee income
$
369
342
27
Bank owned life insurance
44
45
(1)
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(42)
1
(43)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(171)
(10)
(161)
Gain on sale of loans
5
102
(97)
Wealth management
175
157
18
Limited partnership income
96
-
96
Other noninterest income
22
9
13
$
498
646
(148)
Nine Months Ended September 30
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Service charges and fee income
$
1,080
982
98
Bank owned life insurance
131
121
10
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(212)
4
(216)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(1,187)
65
(1,252)
Gain on sale of loans
29
307
(278)
Wealth management
544
462
82
Limited partnership income
469
-
469
Other noninterest income
41
43
(2)
$
895
1,984
(1,089)
Noninterest income declined to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. This decrease was due primarily to approximately $0.2 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock). These losses, which are not credit related, have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value. Gain on sale of loans declined $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes. These declines were partially offset by an increase in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.
Noninterest income declined to $0.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $2.0 million during the same period of 2021. This decrease was due primarily to approximately $1.2 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock) and $0.2 million of realized losses on sale of investment securities available for sale (primarily unscheduled paydowns and redemptions) during the 2022 period as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period and not due to credit concerns. Gain on sale of loans declined $0.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes. These declines were partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended September 30
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
3,299
2,598
701
Occupancy
452
366
86
Furniture and equipment
176
120
56
Data processing
536
478
58
FDIC insurance
161
121
40
Office
183
178
5
Advertising
115
54
61
Professional fees
405
256
149
Other noninterest expense
310
471
(161)
$
5,637
4,642
995
Nine Months Ended September 30
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
9,416
7,287
2,129
Occupancy
1,209
1,054
155
Furniture and equipment
399
394
5
Data processing
1,497
1,251
246
FDIC insurance
491
351
140
Office
523
523
-
Advertising
264
187
77
Professional fees
1,072
780
292
Other noninterest expense
2,074
1,067
1,007
$
16,945
12,894
4,051
Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million, or 21.4%, from $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $5.6 million in the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily due to a $0.7 million, or 27.0%, increase in compensation and benefits, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense. Full time equivalent employees increased from 93 at September 30, 2021 to 113 at September 30, 2022, including an increase of 3 new Relationship Managers. The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability. Professional fees have increased $0.1 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional advisory expenses in conjunction with its adoption of a required internal control audit and change in accounting for credit loss reserves. Other noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year due to the Company's receipt of a $250,000 insurance recovery related to a fraudulent wire loss recognized in the second quarter of 2022.
Noninterest expense increased $4.1 million, or 31.4%, from $12.9 million during the first nine months of 2021 to $16.9 million in the same period of 2022. Compensation and benefits increased $2.1 million, or 29.2%, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense. Data processing expenses increased $0.2 million over the same periods as the Company has implemented several new lending and credit reserve related software solutions, and professional fees increased $0.3 million for the reasons noted above. Other noninterest expense increased primarily due to a $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of insurance recovery) fraudulent wire loss incurred during the second quarter of 2022.
The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended September 30
Nine Months Ended September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
22.95 %
21.94 %
22.44 %
23.71 %
The Company's effective tax rate during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased to 22.44% from 23.71% in the same period of the prior year due to an increase in the average balance of tax-exempt loans from $7.0 million to $24.4 million over the same periods. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.
Total assets increased $232.0 million, or 17.4%, from $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.567 billion at September 30 2022. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Investments available for sale balances decreased $22.4 million, or 14.3%, due primarily to a decline in the fair value as a result of an increase in interest rates.
The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio (at fair value) as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Agency MBS
$
17,612
20,118
Bank subordinated debt
18,527
18,341
Business Development Companies
3,749
4,430
Corporate
6,197
6,954
Multifamily
10,164
9,988
Municipal
32,693
46,482
Non-agency MBS
44,607
49,604
$
133,550
155,916
Non-agency MBS have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 33% as of September 30, 2022. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.
- Loans receivable increased $211.0 million, or 19.7%, from $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.282 billion at September 30, 2022. Increases in construction, residential, multi-family, and owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial lending offset a $8.0 million reduction in PPP loans. On an annualized basis, the Company's loan portfolio grew 26.3% in the first nine months of 2022.
The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
31,170
29,681
24,769
23,662
17,505
Other construction
50,956
41,629
40,562
40,507
35,234
Farmland
12,524
11,747
12,181
12,456
7,559
Home equity
36,730
34,131
31,848
33,262
31,270
Residential
393,752
338,314
312,615
292,323
286,873
Multi-family
93,730
80,342
77,542
68,868
51,293
Owner-occupied commercial
227,502
216,663
216,300
190,162
182,379
Non-owner occupied commercial
281,027
260,537
256,314
251,398
255,488
Commercial & industrial
134,329
146,366
129,450
131,125
99,914
PPP Program
7,461
9,886
11,488
15,454
32,882
Consumer
12,395
12,681
10,727
11,315
11,227
$
1,281,576
1,181,977
1,123,796
1,070,532
1,011,624
- Premises and equipment increased $12.3 million, or 71.5%, during the first nine months of 2022 primarily due to the following:
- Total deposits increased $179.6 million, or 16.2%, from $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.288 billion at September 30, 2022. The primary drivers of this increase were a $56.1 million, or 18.2%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances, a $78.2 million, or 33.4%, increase in NOW and money market balances, and a $36.6 million, or 10.5%, increase in savings accounts. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year or less.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
364,290
348,826
331,142
308,176
314,426
NOW and money market
312,132
244,834
240,995
233,899
190,351
Savings
383,599
375,356
373,974
347,001
335,002
Retail time deposits
89,886
75,903
71,434
84,860
97,493
Wholesale time deposits
137,596
163,931
132,981
133,918
107,712
$
1,287,503
1,208,850
1,150,526
1,107,854
1,044,984
- FHLB borrowings increased $40.0 million from December 31, 2021 and consist of the following at September 30, 2022:
Amounts
Current
(000's)
Term
Rate
$
50,000
2 Weeks
3.04 %
10,000
2 Weeks
3.09 %
25,000
2 Weeks
3.07 %
50,000
3 Month
3.25 %
$
135,000
3.13 %
- Total equity decreased $7.3 million, or 6.0%, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $113.8 million at September 30, 2022. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022:
Total
Tangible
Shareholders'
Book Value
Equity
Per Share
(In thousands)
December 31, 2021
$
121,061
19.26
Net income
14,652
2.32
Dividends paid
(2,834)
(0.45)
Stock compensation
610
0.10
Decrease in fair value of investments available for sale
(19,730)
(3.13)
September 30, 2022
$
113,759
18.03
*
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total
The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.26% at September 30, 2022 from 9.07% at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decline in the value of investments available for sale triggered by a rising rate environment. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2022.
Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.17% at December 31, 2021 to 0.10% at September 30, 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.14% at December 31, 2021 to 0.08% at September 30, 2022. Foreclosed real estate owned balances remained at $0 at September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs of $87 thousand were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $164 thousand during all of 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.97% at September 30, 2022 and 0.98% at December 31, 2021. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 9 to 1 at September 30, 2022.
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits; (vii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (viii) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (ix) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (x) vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvi) inadequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) results of regulatory examinations; (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xix) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans
$
13,957
11,471
$
37,307
32,835
Investment securities - taxable
1,090
625
3,159
1,693
Investment securities - tax exempt
94
95
294
262
Dividends and other
440
97
767
197
15,581
12,288
41,527
34,987
Interest expense
Savings
506
209
1,004
669
Interest bearing transaction accounts
821
97
1,273
244
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
474
84
682
516
Other time deposits
135
112
252
510
Total deposits
1,936
502
3,211
1,939
Senior debt
141
106
344
338
Subordinated debt
164
164
493
491
FHLB & FRB advances
394
119
538
338
2,635
891
4,586
3,106
Net interest income
12,946
11,397
36,941
31,881
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
900
200
2,000
(3,300)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
12,046
11,197
34,941
35,181
Noninterest income
Service charges and fee income
369
342
1,080
982
Bank owned life insurance
44
45
131
121
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(42)
1
(212)
4
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(171)
(10)
(1,187)
65
Gain on sale of loans
5
102
29
307
Wealth management
175
157
544
462
Limited partnership income
96
-
469
-
Other noninterest income
22
9
41
43
498
646
895
1,984
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
3,299
2,598
9,416
7,287
Occupancy
452
366
1,209
1,054
Furniture and equipment
176
120
399
394
Data processing
536
478
1,497
1,251
FDIC insurance
161
121
491
351
Office
183
178
523
523
Advertising
115
54
264
187
Professional fees
405
256
1,072
780
Other noninterest expense
310
471
2,074
1,067
5,637
4,642
16,945
12,894
Income before income taxes
6,907
7,201
18,891
24,271
Income taxes
1,585
1,580
4,239
5,755
Net income
$
5,322
5,621
$
14,652
18,516
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.86
0.91
$
2.36
2.98
Diluted
$
0.85
0.91
$
2.35
2.97
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,209,436
6,188,206
6,200,883
6,221,159
Diluted
6,235,634
6,201,777
6,230,103
6,229,165
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
15,994
$
12,619
$
10,655
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
72,485
64,034
57,932
Cash and cash equivalents
88,479
76,653
68,587
Investments available for sale
133,550
140,565
155,916
Equity securities
5,798
5,952
7,074
Loans held for sale
-
501
315
Premises and equipment held for sale
4,317
-
-
Loans receivable
1,281,576
1,181,977
1,070,532
Allowance for loans losses
(12,437)
(11,549)
(10,524)
Net loans receivable
1,269,139
1,170,428
1,060,008
Premises and equipment, net
29,522
22,831
17,211
Accrued interest receivable
4,103
3,645
3,395
Bank owned life insurance
9,731
9,687
9,600
Restricted stock
7,143
5,951
5,951
Deferred tax assets, net
9,921
7,847
2,784
Other assets
5,193
5,180
4,088
Total assets
$
1,566,896
$
1,449,240
$
1,334,929
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
364,290
$
348,826
$
308,176
Interest-bearing
785,617
696,093
665,760
Wholesale
137,596
163,931
133,918
Total deposits
1,287,503
1,208,850
1,107,854
FHLB borrowings
135,000
95,000
75,000
Senior debt, net
10,000
11,000
11,995
Subordinated debt, net
9,850
9,852
9,828
Accrued interest payable
368
443
398
Post-employment liabilities
3,472
3,424
3,330
Other liabilities
6,944
6,048
5,463
Total liabilities
1,453,137
1,334,617
1,213,868
Total shareholders' equity
113,759
114,623
121,061
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,566,896
$
1,449,240
$
1,334,929
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,322
5,621
$
14,652
18,516
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
42
(1)
212
(4)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
171
10
1,187
(65)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(39)
(1,026)
(285)
(2,695)
Loss from sale of REO
-
-
-
-
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
900
200
2,000
(3,300)
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
86
5
148
(85)
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
(250)
-
575
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(238)
212
(1,003)
1,607
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
5,994
5,021
$
17,486
13,974
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.85
0.91
$
2.35
2.97
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.01
(0.00)
0.03
(0.00)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.03
0.00
0.19
(0.01)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(0.01)
(0.17)
(0.05)
(0.43)
Loss from sale of REO
-
-
-
-
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.14
0.03
0.32
(0.53)
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.01
0.00
0.02
(0.01)
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
(0.04)
-
0.09
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.04)
0.03
(0.16)
0.26
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.96
0.81
$
2.81
2.24
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.40 %
1.79 %
1.36 %
2.09 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
0.00 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.05 %
0.00 %
0.11 %
-0.01 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.01 %
-0.33 %
-0.03 %
-0.30 %
Loss from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.24 %
0.06 %
0.19 %
-0.37 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.02 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
-0.01 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
-0.07 %
0.00 %
0.05 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.06 %
0.07 %
-0.09 %
0.18 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.58 %
1.60 %
1.63 %
1.57 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
18.36 %
19.22 %
16.66 %
22.20 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.14 %
0.00 %
0.24 %
0.00 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.59 %
0.03 %
1.35 %
-0.08 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.13 %
-3.51 %
-0.32 %
-3.23 %
Loss from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
3.11 %
0.68 %
2.27 %
-3.96 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.30 %
0.02 %
0.17 %
-0.10 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
-0.86 %
0.00 %
0.65 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.82 %
0.73 %
-1.14 %
1.93 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
20.68 %
17.17 %
19.89 %
16.76 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
41.93 %
38.55 %
44.79 %
38.07 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.13 %
0.00 %
-0.25 %
0.00 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.53 %
-0.03 %
-1.36 %
0.07 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.12 %
3.59 %
0.34 %
3.29 %
Loss from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-0.64 %
-0.04 %
-0.39 %
0.25 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
1.86 %
0.00 %
-1.52 %
0.00 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *
42.60 %
42.06 %
41.65 %
41.73 %
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
3.66 %
3.84 %
3.72 %
3.78 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.01 %
-0.34 %
-0.03 %
-0.32 %
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
3.65 %
3.51 %
3.69 %
3.47 %
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,322
5,621
$
14,652
18,516
Income taxes
1,585
1,580
4,239
5,755
Provision for loan losses
900
200
2,000
(3,300)
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
7,807
7,401
$
20,891
20,971
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.40 %
1.79 %
$
1.36 %
2.09 %
Income taxes
0.42 %
0.50 %
0.39 %
0.65 %
Provision for loan losses
0.24 %
0.06 %
0.19 %
-0.37 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
2.06 %
2.36 %
$
1.95 %
2.36 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
18.03
19.26
Impact of AOCI per share
2.92
(0.20)
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
20.95
19.05
(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
1,204,543
13,957
4.60 %
$
972,008
11,471
4.68 %
Loans - tax exempt (2)
24,254
413
6.75 %
17,802
303
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
133,724
1,090
3.23 %
92,539
625
2.68 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
12,683
119
3.72 %
15,078
120
3.16 %
Interest earning deposits
69,177
293
1.68 %
102,685
36
0.14 %
Other investments, at cost
7,298
147
7.99 %
10,667
61
2.27 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,451,679
16,018
4.38 %
1,210,779
12,616
4.13 %
Noninterest earning assets
66,185
43,967
Total assets
$
1,517,864
$
1,254,746
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
89,011
226
1.01 %
$
57,030
20
0.14 %
Savings accounts
381,533
506
0.53 %
328,837
209
0.25 %
Money market accounts
196,702
595
1.20 %
121,751
77
0.25 %
Retail time deposits
84,903
166
0.78 %
109,664
133
0.48 %
Wholesale time deposits
163,861
443
1.07 %
97,169
63
0.26 %
Total interest bearing deposits
916,010
1,936
0.84 %
714,451
502
0.28 %
Senior debt
10,250
141
5.46 %
12,750
106
3.30 %
Subordinated debt
9,851
164
6.60 %
9,804
164
6.64 %
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
103,152
394
1.52 %
100,000
119
0.47 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,039,263
2,635
1.01 %
837,005
891
0.42 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
350,448
290,634
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
12,224
10,131
Total liabilities
1,401,935
1,137,770
Total shareholders' equity
115,929
116,976
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,517,864
$
1,254,746
Tax-equivalent net interest income
13,383
11,725
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
412,416
$
373,774
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
140 %
145 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
3.37 %
3.71 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
3.66 %
3.84 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,126,386
37,307
4.43 %
$
954,379
32,835
4.60 %
Loans - tax exempt (2)
24,432
1,233
6.75 %
7,010
354
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
138,225
3,159
3.06 %
82,490
1,693
2.74 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
14,287
372
3.48 %
13,516
332
3.28 %
Interest earning deposits
65,112
404
0.83 %
76,221
61
0.11 %
Other investments, at cost
7,034
363
6.90 %
8,787
136
2.07 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,375,476
42,838
4.16 %
1,142,403
35,411
4.14 %
Noninterest earning assets
56,058
41,120
Total assets
$
1,431,534
$
1,183,523
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
72,698
317
0.58 %
$
40,799
39
0.13 %
Savings accounts
372,898
1,004
0.36 %
326,269
669
0.27 %
Money market accounts
184,901
957
0.69 %
96,607
204
0.28 %
Retail time deposits
78,589
326
0.55 %
130,979
773
0.79 %
Wholesale time deposits
148,706
607
0.55 %
107,795
254
0.32 %
Total interest bearing deposits
857,792
3,211
0.50 %
702,449
1,939
0.37 %
Senior debt
11,000
344
4.18 %
13,150
338
3.44 %
Subordinated debt
9,841
493
6.70 %
9,791
491
6.70 %
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
94,469
538
0.76 %
80,952
338
0.56 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
973,102
4,586
0.63 %
806,342
3,106
0.52 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
330,732
257,028
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
10,462
8,958
Total liabilities
1,314,296
1,072,328
Total shareholders' equity
117,238
111,195
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,431,534
$
1,183,523
Tax-equivalent net interest income
38,252
32,305
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
402,374
$
336,061
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
141 %
142 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
3.53 %
3.63 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
3.72 %
3.78 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
4,565
4,765
5,106
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
104
65
(41)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
565
451
33
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(37)
(209)
(553)
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
-
-
-
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
450
650
675
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
(88)
150
71
Fraudulent wire loss
825
Tax effect of adjustments
(475)
(289)
(48)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
5,909
5,583
5,243
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.73
0.77
0.81
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.02
0.01
(0.01)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.09
0.07
0.01
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.09)
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
-
-
-
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.07
0.10
0.11
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
(0.01)
0.02
0.01
Fraudulent wire loss
0.13
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.08)
(0.05)
(0.01)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.95
0.90
0.83
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.29 %
1.40 %
1.53 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.03 %
0.02 %
-0.01 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.16 %
0.13 %
0.01 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.01 %
-0.06 %
-0.17 %
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.13 %
0.19 %
0.20 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-0.02 %
0.04 %
0.02 %
Fraudulent wire loss
0.23 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.13 %
-0.09 %
-0.01 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.67 %
1.64 %
1.57 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
15.81 %
15.94 %
17.10 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.36 %
0.22 %
-0.14 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
1.96 %
1.51 %
0.11 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.13 %
-0.70 %
-1.85 %
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
1.56 %
2.17 %
2.26 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-0.30 %
0.50 %
0.24 %
Fraudulent wire loss
2.86 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-1.65 %
-0.97 %
-0.16 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
20.47 %
18.67 %
17.56 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
48.43 %
44.26 %
44.96 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.41 %
-0.25 %
0.15 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-2.13 %
-1.59 %
-0.12 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.15 %
0.84 %
2.11 %
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.72 %
-1.28 %
-0.58 %
Fraudulent wire loss
-6.72 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *
40.35 %
41.96 %
46.51 %
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
3.76 %
3.68 %
3.66 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.01 %
-0.06 %
-0.17 %
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
3.75 %
3.61 %
3.49 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
4,565
4,765
5,106
Income taxes
1,312
1,342
994
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
450
650
675
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
6,327
6,757
6,775
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
1.29 %
1.40 %
1.53 %
Income taxes
0.37 %
0.40 %
0.30 %
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.13 %
0.19 %
0.20 %
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
1.79 %
1.99 %
2.03 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
18.18
18.65
19.26
Impact of AOCI per share
2.07
1.04
(0.20)
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
20.25
19.69
19.05
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.