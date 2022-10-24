Pacific Northwest-based Life Flight Network Neonatal/Pediatric Transport Team receives prestigious Neonatal & Pediatric Transport Award of Excellence from the Association of Air Medical Services

AURORA, Ore., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Flight Network Neonatal/Pediatric Transport Team has been selected as the winner of the Neonatal & Pediatric Transport Award of Excellence by the Association of Air Medical Services. This award, sponsored by International Biomedical, is acknowledged as the gold standard for neonatal and pediatric transport professionals. Life Flight Network's selection for this award represents their commitment to the highest standard of transport medicine to the smallest and most vulnerable patients they serve. The team will be officially recognized at the Air Medical Transport Conference in Tampa, Florida, on October 24, 2022.

Life Flight Network Logo (PRNewswire)

"Life Flight Network exists for one reason: to save lives through industry leading care and transport," said Casey Seckel, Chief Clinical Officer at Life Flight Network. "Our selection for this prestigious award recognizes and highlights our employees' commitment to Life Flight Network's mission, but it especially showcases this unique, highly skilled, and trustworthy Neonatal/Pediatric Transport Team. We are incredibly proud of these hardworking crews, who continue to earn the trust of our hospital partners and the families who need them most."

The Neonatal & Pediatric Transport Award of Excellence recognizes an individual or team that has made an outstanding contribution to a neonatal/pediatric transport service in any of the following areas: enhancing safety, education, leadership, or patient advocacy by developing or promoting the improvement of patient care in the medical transport community.

"As a neonatologist, I truly understand the profound impact care provided to sick or premature infants during the first hours of life can have on their lifelong health. With neonatal and pediatric care access limited in rural areas, the value of life-saving critical care transport services cannot be understated," said Dr. Michael Barsotti, Chief Administrative Officer at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and an owner representative on the Life Flight Network Board of Directors. "Life Flight Network understands the unique care neonates and pediatric patients require, offering a specialized team specifically trained for these patients. The Neonatal/Pediatric Transport Team continues to demonstrate their commitment to the highest levels of safety, quality, and clinical excellence in the care and transport of our vulnerable neonatal and pediatric patients. We can't thank these crews enough for the lifesaving care they provide and celebrate their earning of this prestigious award!"

Life Flight Network provides the region's only Neonatal/Pediatric Specialty Transport Teams immediately available at strategic airports, providing an essential lifeline for hundreds of infants and children requiring specialty clinical services each year. The Neonatal/Pediatric Transport Team consists of a flight registered nurse and flight registered respiratory therapist, with an impressive average of 21 years' experience in neonatal and pediatric care.

"Life Flight Network's neonatal/pediatric program is an invaluable asset to families across the region. We rely heavily on these teams to transport critically ill and injured patients to and from our facility, for both our NICU and Pediatrics departments," said Anna Wroble, Manager of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatrics Department at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. "Their crews are efficient, knowledgeable, and well deserving of this award. We look forward to years of continued partnership with their organization."

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK

Life Flight Network exists to fulfill its mission of saving lives through industry leading care and transport. It is the largest not-for-profit air medical service in the United States and is accredited by national and international accrediting bodies for safety, operations, and clinical excellence. Life Flight Network maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate, offering ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information about Life Flight Network or to become a member, visit www.lifeflight.org.

The Life Flight Network Neonatal/Pediatric Transport Team (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Flight Network