AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.51 %
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
0.75 %
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.67 %
4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.66 %
5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.64 %
6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.56 %
7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.53 %
8) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30
0.50 %
9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29
0.49 %
10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 8.678%, 04/15/35
0.49 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
7.30 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.15 %
Energy
4.84 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
3.88 %
Basic
3.55 %
Communications - Telecommunications
3.49 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.33 %
Services
3.24 %
Capital Goods
3.22 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
3.12 %
Technology
2.99 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.42 %
Transportation - Services
1.04 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.70 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.63 %
Other Industrial
0.17 %
SUBTOTAL
50.07 %
Financial Institutions
Finance
2.08 %
Banking
1.97 %
REITs
1.10 %
Brokerage
1.03 %
Insurance
0.63 %
Other Finance
0.61 %
SUBTOTAL
7.42 %
Credit Default Swaps
4.61 %
Utility
Electric
0.50 %
Other Utility
0.15 %
Natural Gas
0.04 %
SUBTOTAL
0.69 %
SUBTOTAL
62.79 %
Interest Rate Futures
13.33 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.02 %
Insurance
1.55 %
Finance
0.63 %
REITs
0.27 %
Brokerage
0.12 %
Other Finance
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
5.62 %
Industrial
Basic
1.01 %
Energy
0.85 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.73 %
Communications - Media
0.49 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.47 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.35 %
Technology
0.34 %
Capital Goods
0.33 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.25 %
Other Industrial
0.20 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.19 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11 %
Transportation - Services
0.04 %
Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
5.38 %
SUBTOTAL
11.00 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
4.58 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.44 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.37 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.37 %
SUBTOTAL
5.76 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Communications - Telecommunications
0.82 %
Technology
0.79 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.71 %
Capital Goods
0.56 %
Energy
0.50 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.38 %
Other Industrial
0.33 %
Communications - Media
0.25 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.15 %
Services
0.12 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.09 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.05 %
SUBTOTAL
4.75 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.27 %
Finance
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.30 %
Utility
Electric
0.21 %
SUBTOTAL
0.21 %
SUBTOTAL
5.26 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.24 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.80 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.75 %
Energy
0.70 %
Capital Goods
0.44 %
Technology
0.19 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.13 %
Communications - Media
0.10 %
Services
0.04 %
Transportation - Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
4.41 %
Utility
Electric
0.59 %
SUBTOTAL
0.59 %
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.08 %
Banking
0.06 %
Insurance
0.04 %
Finance
0.02 %
Other Finance
0.01 %
SUBTOTAL
0.21 %
SUBTOTAL
5.21 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.18 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.83 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
5.04 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.61 %
SUBTOTAL
4.61 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
3.64 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.28 %
SUBTOTAL
3.92 %
Global Governments
2.93 %
Common Stocks
1.09 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.71 %
SUBTOTAL
0.71 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.49 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.21 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.21 %
SUBTOTAL
0.21 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08 %
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.11 %
Warrants
0.08 %
Interest Rate Swaps
-0.01 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
-0.06 %
SUBTOTAL
-0.06 %
Total Return Swaps
-0.40 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-5.11 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash
5.47 %
Funds and Investment Trusts
1.11 %
SUBTOTAL
6.58 %
Derivative Offsets
Swap Offsets
-9.81 %
Futures Offsets
-13.94 %
SUBTOTAL
-23.75 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
70.86 %
United Kingdom
3.62 %
France
2.39 %
Canada
2.07 %
Luxembourg
1.84 %
Germany
1.71 %
Brazil
1.59 %
Mexico
1.14 %
Italy
1.03 %
Spain
1.03 %
Dominican Republic
0.65 %
India
0.65 %
Switzerland
0.65 %
Sweden
0.56 %
Australia
0.55 %
Bahrain
0.53 %
Netherlands
0.52 %
Colombia
0.50 %
Israel
0.48 %
Hong Kong
0.47 %
Finland
0.44 %
Macau
0.41 %
Oman
0.40 %
Cote D'Ivoire
0.37 %
Nigeria
0.36 %
Peru
0.33 %
Angola
0.31 %
China
0.30 %
Indonesia
0.25 %
Senegal
0.25 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.24 %
Ireland
0.23 %
Gabon
0.19 %
Egypt
0.16 %
South Africa
0.16 %
Denmark
0.15 %
Ukraine
0.15 %
Zambia
0.15 %
Ghana
0.14 %
Ecuador
0.12 %
Argentina
0.11 %
Japan
0.11 %
Turkey
0.11 %
El Salvador
0.10 %
Guatemala
0.07 %
Jamaica
0.07 %
Venezuela
0.07 %
Chile
0.05 %
Belgium
0.04 %
Bermuda
0.04 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Panama
0.04 %
Morocco
0.03 %
Cayman Islands
0.02 %
Czech Republic
0.02 %
Norway
0.02 %
Trinidad and Tobago
0.02 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
1.09 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
99.86 %
Euro
0.15 %
Canadian Dollar
0.11 %
Norwegian Krone
0.02 %
Argentine Peso
0.01 %
Japanese Yen
0.01 %
South Korean Won
0.01 %
New Zealand Dollar
0.01 %
Polish Zloty
0.01 %
Brazilian Real
-0.01 %
Mexican Peso
-0.01 %
Pound Sterling
-0.05 %
Colombian Peso
-0.12 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
7.68 %
AA
0.45 %
A
1.02 %
BBB
13.14 %
BB
40.05 %
B
27.06 %
CCC
7.32 %
CC
0.31 %
C
0.09 %
D
0.01 %
Not Rated
4.72 %
Short Term Investments
1.11 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-5.11 %
N/A
2.15 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
2.15 %
1 To 5 Years
42.32 %
5 To 10 Years
45.22 %
10 To 20 Years
3.07 %
20 To 30 Years
5.12 %
More than 30 Years
0.95 %
Other
1.17 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.49 %
Average Bond Price:
84.74
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:*
16.57 %
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
16.57 %
Average Maturity:
6.88 Years
Effective Duration:
4.52 Years
Total Net Assets:
$874.19 Million
Net Asset Value:
$10.14
Total Number of Holdings:
1,628
Portfolio Turnover:
40.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management
