Carrara Capital Chooses SS&C for Inaugural Fund Launch

Australia's specialist alternatives manager will leverage SS&C GlobeOp for Carrara Global Opportunities Fund

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Carrara Capital has appointed SS&C GlobeOp as its fund administrator for its recently-launched multi-strategy fund.

Carrara Capital will use SS&C GlobeOp's extensive suite of hedge fund services, including fund administration, investor services (including AML), Australia tax management and FATCA/CRS Reporting. SS&C's local team will oversee services for the Carrara Global Opportunities Fund, which launched earlier this year. The fund aims to generate consistent risk-adjusted returns investing across currencies, fixed income, global equities, credit and private opportunities.

"We were looking for a top-tier global provider who could deliver a complete servicing solution to support our new fund," said David Sokulsky, founder and CIO of Carrara Capital. "SS&C impressed us with knowledge of issues specific to Australian managers, its extensive capabilities, global expertise and hands-on support."

"We are pleased to work with Carrara Capital to support operations of the Global Opportunities Fund," said Ken Fullerton, Global Head of Hedge Fund Administration. "We are committed to supporting Australia's alternative asset managers as they pursue onshore and offshore opportunities, leveraging SS&C's global capabilities to support this growth industry."

About Carrara Capital

Carrara Capital is an Australian-based investment management firm founded in 2022, by a highly experienced group of investment professionals, with a history of success in working across top-tier investment banks, wealth managers, accounting firms and fund managers.

The investment team is led by Dr. David Sokulsky, who has over 25 years of investment and financial markets experience across macro trading, portfolio management, asset allocation, hedge fund due diligence and risk management.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

