CNTA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc Shareholders

Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Centessa American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about May 28, 2021; and/or (b) Centessa securities between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 28, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in CNTA:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/centessa-pharmaceuticals-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=32950&from=4

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc NEWS - CNTA NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's product, lixivaptan, was less safe than defendants had represented; (ii) defendants overstated lixivaptan's clinical and commercial prospects; (iii) another Centessa product, ZF874, was less safe than defendants had represented; (iv) defendants overstated ZF874's clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug's safety issues; and (v) as a result, documents issued in connection with Centessa's initial public offering and the Company's public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Centessa you have until November 28, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Centessa securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CNTA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/centessa-pharmaceuticals-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=32950&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnta-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-november-28-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-centessa-pharmaceuticals-plc-shareholders-301657720.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.