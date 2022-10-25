Dr. Monika Pogoda Joining Babylon Dental Care Full-Time

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to announce that Dr. Monika Pogoda will be joining the practice on a full-time basis beginning October 29th. Dr. Monika is a graduate of New York University, where she earned her Doctorate of Dental Surgery. She began practicing on Long Island after completing her residency at Queens Hospital Center and will now be treating patients exclusively at Babylon Dental Care in West Babylon.

Dr. Monika (PRNewswire)

Over the course of her career, Dr. Monika has worked to build strong, trusting relationships with each of her patients. She takes time to fully understand what her patients are going through and hear their concerns. Her compassion, transparency, and integrity make her a natural fit at Babylon Dental Care. "She is 100% aligned with our company's core values," said Director of Operations Jenn Brown.

"Whether a patient is dealing with a cracked tooth, a cavity, or another dental issue, I listen to their questions, offer my perspective, suggest possible solutions, and help them to the best of my ability," Dr. Monika said. "I had a lot of dental work done when I was younger. It meant a lot to me when my dentist would talk with me, help me understand the situation, and offer me tips and techniques. Education is something all patients appreciate."

Dr. Monika has long considered dentistry her life's purpose. She first became interested in dentistry as a child. Her brother suffered from a cleft lip, which took a significant emotional and financial toll on her family. That experience inspired her to pursue her dream of becoming a dentist. For Dr. Monika, nothing is more satisfying than helping her patients regain confidence by restoring their smiles.

Dr. Monika loves interacting and building relationships with her patients. She understands that many patients suffer from dental phobias, which is why patient comfort is a top priority for her. Dr. Monika works to create a warm, welcoming environment for her patients so that they feel entirely at ease while they are receiving treatment.

When she isn't seeing patients at Babylon Dental Care, Dr. Monika spends her spare time with family and friends, traveling the world, learning about different cultures, and participating in winter sports. Join Babylon Dental Care in welcoming Dr. Monika to our full-time team.

