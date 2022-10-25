Hebei International Industrial Design Week to open in November

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Hebei International Industrial Design Week will be held from November 10 to 16 in North China's Hebei Province, with the Netherlands as the guest of honor.

The province's new modern city Xiongan New Area will serve as the event's main venue while some activities will also be held in the cities of Shijiazhuang, Qinhuangdao and Dingzhou.

A series of activities will be featured in the main venue, such as the launching ceremony and keynote speeches, Xiongan Design Forum, the industrial design innovation exhibition, international design new product releases, the third Goldreed Industrial Design Award, Dutch Design Day and design innovation tours, making it an open platform for international design cooperation featuring meetings, exhibitions and awarding ceremonies, according to Hebei Provincial Industry and Information Technology Department.

Xiongan Design Forum, World Design Organization (WDO) and World Design Weeks will join hands in hosting a series of activities like keynote speeches and round-table dialogues.

Topics will cover urban development, industrial transformation, new normal of production and life, new consumption trends, and sustainable development, among others. Leading figures from domestic and foreign design institutions, manufacturing enterprises and universities will be there to interpret and discuss pioneering design innovation ideas and trends.

The International Design New Product Releases will invite top design firms, design masters and cutting-edge designers at home and abroad to launch new designs in conjunction with fashion brand companies and manufacturing enterprises.

Besides, representatives from manufacturers, platform enterprises, incubators and financial institutions will also attend the conference, providing opportunities for the industrialization and market-oriented cooperation between the two parties, and helping the transformation of designs into products and the establishment of design values.

The Goldreed Industrial Design Award's foreign president WDO Chairman David Kusuma and Chinese president Professor He Renke of the School of Design and Art of Hunan University, as well as other guests, will attend the awarding ceremony.

They will unveil the winners of the award's third event and present trophies. To further enhance the event's international influence and brand value, the competition for fourth Goldreed Industrial Design Award will be launched to invite outstanding industrial design institutions, companies, teams and individual designers from all over the world.

The activities of the design week will make full use of modern IT technologies such as 5G, VR/AR and big data to display offline activities by means of online exhibition and live broadcasting, breaking the time and space constraints and creating an online design week that never ends.

Since 2018, Hebei has held four International Industrial Design Week in the Xiongan New Area, including 139 forums, exhibitions, match-making and exchange activities that have attracted enterprises from over 50 countries and regions, and 25,000 design works.

China-based embassies of Finland, Italy and Britain organized delegations trips to the events, and more than 50 well-known design institutions at home and abroad like the WDO and the Hong Kong Federation of Design Associations sent representatives there.

The International Industrial Design Week pioneered the mode of organizing expo both online and offline in Hebei. The four events have attracted more than 170,000 attendees and visitors, and more than 28 million visits online.

Hebei has leveraged the International Industrial Design Week as an important platform to cultivate and develop industrial design service industry, promote the deep integration of industrial design and manufacturing industry, and bring innovation and development onto the global stage.

Industrial data showed that the number of industrial design enterprises in Hebei reaches 470 this year, more than 9 times that of 2017, ranking the fifth in China. There are 20 municipal industrial design industry organizations in Hebei, accounting for 15 percent of the country's total industrial organizations.

Hebei has 11 provincial level and municipal-level industrial design awards, ranking the fourth in the country. The province has cultivated 11 national-level industrial design centers, and created 5 in 2021 alone, achieving a historic breakthrough.

