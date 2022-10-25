Marathon Health hires new CFO

Former Elevance executive will lead value-based pricing revolution

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, a national leader in employer health solutions for companies of all sizes, today announces the hiring of Pat Murphy as Chief Financial Officer. Murphy brings more than 25 years of finance experience to Marathon Health, serving the last 17 in a variety of leadership roles across Elevance Health (formerly Anthem).

Pat Murphy will drive value-based care pricing innovation for Marathon Health. (PRNewswire)

Marathon Health simplifies healthcare for employers to deliver healthy populations & annual savings of $2,000 /employee.

Marathon Health simplifies healthcare for employers by combining independent primary care with value-driven population health management to deliver healthier members and meaningful savings. A big component of that mission is pricing transformation – for employers and patients – and savvy financial leadership is key to making that a reality.

"Pat has seen healthcare delivery and pricing from every angle and brings a wealth of experience and momentum to the team," said Jeff Wells, MD, CEO and co-founder of Marathon Health. "We've piloted risk-based pricing arrangements with our clients for several years to huge success, and we're confident that Pat's leadership will help us deliver this payment approach to a lot more employers."

"Primary care and value-based care models are the key to transforming healthcare. And it's a proven way to help employers take care of their employees while reducing costs. I've admired Marathon Health externally for some time, and I'm thrilled to be on the inside to help them scale this incredible service," said Murphy.

Murphy lives in Indianapolis with his wife and two children and is an active leader in the community, including past and present board leadership roles at the Indiana Sports Corp., Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene & Marilyn Glick, Bishop Chatard High School, Junior Achievement, Catholic Youth Organization and St. Pius X school.

Marathon Health's unique healthcare delivery model has attracted a fast-growing and impressive roster of employers, including Tyson, Cargill, New Balance, Aflac, Raymond James in addition to municipalities, school districts and labor unions across the country.

It's independent primary care model gives providers extra time to build relationships with their patients and remains free of any hospital or health system affiliation. In-person and virtual care is available across 250+ onsite, Network, near-site and virtual health centers nationwide.

Marathon Health patients save their employers $2,000 on average annually and report better management of chronic conditions and their overall health. To date, Marathon Health has saved its clients more than $1 billion in healthcare costs, with the average company saving around $11 million.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health simplifies healthcare for employers by combining independent primary care with value-driven population health management to deliver healthier members and meaningful savings. Marathon Health is a five-time Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare winner and a two-time Best in KLAS winner for its excellence in Worksite Health Services. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

