CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice Announces Expansion Throughout the United States Amidst Bubbling Market Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading boba tea brand, CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice, has announced its plans to expand throughout the United States amidst positive growth. Since the 2011 opening of its first store in New York, CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice has continually studied bubble tea demands worldwide and expanding the number of stores each year, allowing the premium bubble tea company to open 5,000 outlets globally to date.

By tracking consumer preferences and buying patterns, CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice has managed to adopt new business models in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to create strategic supply chains while ensuring that its franchisees maintain sustainable and positive growths.

25 years of boba goodness

This year, CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice will be celebrating its 25th anniversary by enabling more boba lovers to experience the goodness of CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice through the opening of its first store in Rotterdam in July 2022. Hundreds of consumers were spotted flocking to the shop on its first day of operation to celebrate and get a taste of the newly refreshing boba drinks.

From 2017 to 2022, CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice made its mark by winning the World Branding Awards for three consecutive years. This award authenticates the credibility and respect that CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice has gained internationally and will continue to be awarded in 2023 next year.

"The key to our success lies in a solid operating foundation, cooperation, and trust from our consumers," says Tommy Hung, Chairman of CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice. "Our brand is built with consistent persistence and dedication, not by mere chance or luck. We are committed to deliver our best craftsmanship behind every drink. We aim to continue to provide our consumers with the assurance needed by holding true to our core values."

Bubble tea and more popular drinks

In addition to the wide bubble tea selection and healthy fruit tea options offered by CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice, the company also focuses on recreating the tea-drinking experience and offering innovative novel drinks to the market. Its most popular drinks include the CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice Signature Milk Tea, Bubble Gaga, and Lemon Dunk.

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice ensures that every cup served to consumers is developed and made with the freshest local ingredients and highest quality tea, thus generating competitive products that meet the demand of today's consumers.

With consumers increasingly turning away from carbonated beverages, more are turning towards drinks made from natural ingredients such as the bubble tea. Made using black, green, oolong, or white tea, bubble teas often contain tapioca balls or fruit jelly for the chewy component in bobas.

Coco Fresh Tea & Juice is committed to provide consumers with high-quality drinks. The company is constantly searching the world for the best high-quality teas and fruits that comply to the natural, clean and hygienic standards.

For more information, please visit https://www.coco-tea.com or www.taiwantrade.com

About CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice aims to create a diverse and sustainable community for its consumers by providing visually refreshing products. We continue to be one of the fast-growing companies and are looking for enterprising partners to join the CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice franchise networks. Check CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice's official website and start your application now.

