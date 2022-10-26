Mr. Handyman® Hosts Fifth Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest to Discover New Pumpkin Pros

Leading Home Maintenance, Repair and Improvement Company to Celebrate Spooky Season with Pumpkin Carving Photo Contest and Giveaway Open till Oct 31

WACO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, the nation's leading home maintenance, repair and improvement franchise, Mr. Handyman®, a Neighborly® company, is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting an annual Pumpkin Carving Photo Contest. Get all your best tools and spooky supplies ready because Mr. Handyman is inviting the best pumpkin carving pros in the U.S. to show off their talent by sending in photos of their creations on social media.

To enter the Pumpkin Carving contest, visit the Mr. Handyman contest page and submit a photo of your cute, fun, silly and creative pumpkin design before October 31, 2022, to win. Five lucky winners will be randomly chosen from a drawing of all entries to each receive a $250 Home Depot® e-gift card.

"Every year, we enjoy seeing everyone's fun entries of their creative pumpkin carvings," said Jeff Palla, President, Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly company. "For those who are looking for inspiration or want to learn how to carve pumpkins safety with power tools, download our free guidebook."

To learn more about Mr. Handyman's Pumpkin Carving Contest, please visit www.mrhandyman.com/pumpkin-carving-sweepstakes. For additional decoration inspiration, visit Mr. Handyman's website for free pumpkin carving templates, power tool tutorials and tips to make your pumpkin the best on the block at: https://www.mrhandyman.com/pumpkin.

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement company. With more than 300 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman® is recognized as one of the fastest growing, handyman service franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com and through the Neighborly mobile app. For more information about Mr. Handyman®, visit MrHandyman.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

