Music at St. Mary presents Havanesque: The Alonso Brothers, an immersive experience, placing the audience in the center of the greatest time in the history of Cuban music

World-class pianists to perform in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Nov. 13, Music at St. Mary will present a concert by award-winning Cuban pianists Orlay and Orlando Alonso. The event starts at 3:45 with a pre-concert artist interview with radio personality Christopher Purdy; followed by the performance beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Saint Mary Church 684 S 3rd St. Admission is $25, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Welcome to Havanesque, a colorful take by Cuban pianists, The Alonso Brothers, on the classics of the 1930s through the 1960s; featuring original arrangements in a variety of styles — from the seductive melodies of the bolero, and the fiery drive of Latin jazz, to the intricate Afro-Cuban rhythms of the mambo, and conga. Havanesque celebrates Cuba's diverse culture and rich history.

The Music at St. Mary Concert Series supports the artistry of local top-rank musicians in the beautifully renovated sanctuary of St. Mary Catholic Church in German Village.

Dazzling audiences with their artistic exuberance and expression, virtuoso pianists Orlando and Orlay Alonso have been playing since they were children growing up in Cuba. Both attended the National School of the Arts in Havana and earned degrees from Yale University, Ohio State, Mannes and Manhattan School of Music.

After successful solo ventures, the brothers have teamed up to pay homage to their beloved homeland. As a duo, The Alonso Brothers bring their own signature styles to the stage and complement one another in their approach to performing and recording.

Applauded for their emotive gifts, elegance, and polish, The Alonso Brothers shine with a charisma and stage presence that is truly timeless.

"It is never about showing off what they can do technically, but rather about bringing the listener into the meaning of the music. They are real virtuosos of their instrument not only because of their rock solid performances, but because of their considerable intelligence, sensitivity, intense feeling and contagious joy." – The New York Times

Tickets: https://st-mary-catholic-church.ticketleap.com/the-alonso-brothers/?rc=650hq8v

Website: www.southcolscatholic.org/musicseries

