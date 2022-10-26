Veristor + Anexinet Charity Golf Classic Raises $20,000 for FOCUS

Along with Charity Golf Event Sponsors, Veristor + Anexinet Help FOCUS Embrace and Equip Families of Children with Disabilities Make Everyday Life Better

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor + Anexinet, a leading strategy, technology and transformation service provider, today announced that its 2022 Charity Golf Classic has raised $20,000 for FOCUS (Families of Children Under Stress), a nonprofit that seeks to create a community for families of children with disabilities in metro Atlanta and throughout Georgia. Veristor + Anexinet along with 22 event sponsors united in support of the FOCUS mission to embrace and equip families of children with disabilities to make everyday life better.

"We are truly grateful to the Veristor + Anexinet team for naming FOCUS as the beneficiary of their 2022 Charity Golf Classic," said Daniel Dubowski, Chief Information Security Officer, USIS at Equifax and Honorary FOCUS Board Member. "Their generosity and passion to support children with disabilities throughout Georgia is admirable. We are honored to have their support as we help more than 4,500 families of children with disabilities find comfort, hope, fun and equipment they need."

"We are proud to bring together our employees, customers and partners in support of the very noble FOCUS program," said Ashby Lincoln, CEO, Veristor. "Together with our 2022 Charity Golf Classic sponsors, we are delighted to raise both money and awareness for the great FOCUS program as they continue their valiant work to enhance the lives of so many in need throughout our community."

The 2022 Veristor + Anexinet Charity Golf Classic was held at the The River Club earlier this month where 120 golfers participated for the great cause. Sponsors of the event included Armis; Armorblox; Aruba; Atlassian; Cloudflare; Cohesity; Expel; HPE; Lacework; LogicMonitor; Mandiant; Metallic, a Commvault Venture; Netskope; Old Street Solutions; ReliaQuest; SentinelOne; Tintri; TrendMicro; Tufin; Veeam; Zerto; and zScaler.

"Veeam Software is proud to be able to sponsor the Veristor + Anexinet Golf Tournament and help support their efforts to raise funds for FOCUS," said Katie Davidson, Regional Partner Marketing Manager, Southeast, Veeam Software. "We appreciate the FOCUS mission and the important work that they do in our community to help in the lives of families of children with disabilities. Thank you to Veristor + Anexinet for another great event!"

"Tintri was honored to participate in the charity golf tournament sponsored by our dedicated partner, Veristor + Anexinet," said James Bryan, Channel Sales Manager, Tintri. "This event supports one of Georgia's most worthy organizations: FOCUS. At Tintri, we work and play hard. When we get to do it for such special children and their families, it adds that extra level of meaning we can all appreciate. Thanks again to Veristor + Anexinet for the opportunity!"

About FOCUS

FOCUS (Families of Children Under Stress) was founded in August 1983 by parents seeking support for themselves and for their children with rare genetic illnesses. It quickly grew from a small living room support group into an organization with innovative programs for both parents and children with developmental and physical disabilities. After 39 years of growth and two mergers, FOCUS now provides services for more than 4,500 Georgia families. FOCUS programs include children's activities and day camps, teen and young adult activities and overnight camps, family activities and support groups, granted and loaned medical equipment for children in need, educational parent workshops and conferences, and support for children who are hospitalized. For more information visit: www.focus-ga.org.

About Veristor + Anexinet

Veristor + Anexinet is a leading provider of transformative business technology that delivers intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions and modern, secure infrastructure products and services. The combined company, which recently announced its merger, guides customers to the right solutions for their most complex technology challenges and accelerates the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. From engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, Veristor + Anexinet jointly delivers a full suite of technology strategy, design, engineering, deployment, support, and managed service offerings. The combined organization has a record of client success which springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and decades of delivery excellence. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with customers at every step of their technology journey, Veristor + Anexinet makes technology truly work. Learn more at veristor.com and anexinet.com.

