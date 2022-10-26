Yardi Releases RentCafe Senior CRM Mobile App Enhancements

Senior living software provider revamps sales and marketing product app

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has released valuable enhancements to the RentCafe® Senior CRM mobile app, including a redesigned user interface and new functionality. Available on the App Store and Google Play, the refreshed app makes core workflows easily accessible from a mobile device.

The RentCafe Senior CRM mobile app now features an enhanced user interface, allowing for easy navigation and task completion. New functionality includes compatibility with RentCafe Conversations, allowing sales counselors to call and text prospects directly in the app. Additional new features include the ability to see unit market rates.

Other primary functions available within the mobile app consist of adding/reviewing prospect records, monitoring queue leads, creating/completing activities and more.

"Enhancements to our RentCafe Senior CRM mobile app provide great flexibility for sales counselors," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "The reimagined user interface coupled with new functionality simplifies daily workflows, as sales staff can complete important tasks on the go. We applaud our clients for their feedback which brought these updates to life."

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

