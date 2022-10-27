Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank" or the "Bank") and BRB Financial Group, Inc. ("BRB Financial Group"), announced today financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $2.7 million, or $0.15 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.06 earnings per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $6.9 million, or $0.36 earnings per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021.

"Our third quarter results reflect several positive operating trends, including strong loan growth, stability in low-cost deposit balances amidst cyclical headwinds, and significant net interest margin expansion, which drove notable growth in net interest income, as compared to the prior quarter and year-ago periods," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Moreover, the foundation of our company remains strong, with measures of asset quality generally ranging from stable to modestly improved from recent periods."

Plum continued, "At the same time, we remain mindful of emerging cyclical and macroeconomic challenges, which during the third quarter impacted our mortgage business and fee-based revenue growth, while other developments, notably the previously disclosed entry of Blue Ridge Bank into a formal written agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the "OCC"), the Bank's primary regulator, contributed to an increase in our expense base, impacting our earnings for the quarter."

Key highlights for the third quarter:

As previously disclosed, Blue Ridge Bank entered into a formal written agreement during the third quarter

Loan growth and net interest margin expansion drove robust growth in net interest income Noninterest-bearing deposits were $787.5 million at September 30, 2022 , an increase of $1.8 million , or 0.2%, from June 30, 2022 , and $102.7 million , or 15.0%, from September 30 , 2021. Growth in noninterest-bearing deposits from the year-ago period was primarily attributable to the Company's fintech partnerships. At September 30, 2022 , noninterest-bearing deposits represented 32.7% of total deposits, as compared to 33.6% at June 30, 2022 , and 31.1% at September 30 , 2021. Deposits related to fintech relationships were approximately $529 million as of September 30, 2022 , an increase of $134 million , or 33.9% from June 30, 2022 , and $452 million , or 587.0%, from September 30 , 2021. Deposits related to fintech relationships represented 22.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 , as compared to 16.9% at June 30, 2022 , and 3.5% at September 30, 2021 .

Cost of funds was 0.69% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 0.36% for the second quarter of 2022, and 0.43% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in cost of funds relative to the second quarter of 2022 primarily reflected the impact of higher market interest rates, higher balances of borrowings, and a shift in the mix of deposits, as growth in interest-bearing deposit balances significantly outpaced the increase in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Measures of foundational strength remained intact

Remediation costs related to regulatory matters drove expense growth

Fee income lower on cyclical mortgage decline

Net income from continuing operations before income taxes and provision for loan losses was $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. In the third and second quarters of 2022, net income from continuing operations before income taxes included $4.0 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of costs incurred for professional services related to regulatory remediation efforts.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income from continuing operations of $21.3 million, or $1.13 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $39.8 million, or $2.27 earnings per diluted common share, for the same period of 2021. Net income in the 2021 period included a $24.3 million pre-tax net gain on the sale of PPP loans, and $11.7 million, pre-tax, of merger-related expenses, while net income in the 2022 period included $4.6 million, pre-tax, of merger-related expenses and costs incurred related to regulatory remediation efforts.

Total assets were $2.88 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $216.3 million, from $2.67 billion as of December 31, 2021. Reported loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, grew $381.2 million year-to-date 2022, an annualized growth rate of 28.6%.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company sold its majority interest in MoneyWise Payroll Solutions, Inc. ("MoneyWise") to the holder of the minority interest in MoneyWise. Asset and liability balances and income statement amounts related to MoneyWise are reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

The Company completed the merger of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. ("Bay Banks"), the holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, into the Company on January 31, 2021. Immediately following the completion of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank was merged into Blue Ridge Bank. Earnings for the first quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2021 included the earnings of Bay Banks from the effective date of the merger.

Fintech Business

The Company's fintech partnerships include Unit, Flexible Finance, Increase, Upgrade, Kashable, Jaris, Grow Credit, MentorWorks, and Marlette. Deposits related to fintech relationships were approximately $529 million as of September 30, 2022, up from approximately $189 million as of December 31, 2021. Loans held for sale and loans held for investment related to fintech relationships totaled $15.1 million and $24.1 million as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Interest and fee income related to fintech partnerships represented approximately $2.9 million and $1.8 million of revenue for the Company for the third and second quarters of 2022, respectively. Included in deposits related to fintech relationships were assets managed by BRB Financial Group's trust division of $54.1 million as of September 30, 2022.

Mortgage Division

The Company's mortgage division, which consists of a retail division operating as Monarch Mortgage and a wholesale division operating as LenderSelect Mortgage Group, reported a net loss of $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Residential mortgage banking income decreased to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Income attributable to mortgage servicing rights was $0.5 million and $1.6 million for the third and second quarters of 2022, respectively. Mortgage servicing rights income in the third and second quarters of 2022 was attributable to fair value adjustments of $(0.1) million and $(0.2) million, respectively, and new servicing rights retained of $0.7 million and $1.8 million, respectively. Quarterly mortgage volumes declined to $83.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $117.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Noninterest expenses reported for the Company's mortgage division were $4.5 million and $5.7 million for the third and second quarters of 2022, respectively.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $28.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $24.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, while accretion of acquired loan discounts included in interest income was $0.8 million, $1.3 million, and $0.1 million for the same respective periods. Amortization of purchase accounting adjustments on assumed time deposits and borrowings, which reduced interest expense, was $0.4 million, $0.5 million, and $0.9 million for the same respective periods. Interest income in the third quarter of 2022 increased $6.9 million from the second quarter of 2022, while interest expense increased $2.3 million over the same comparative period. Interest income in the third quarter of 2022 benefited from higher average balances of and yields and fees on loans held for investment, while funding costs increased primarily due to repricing of select interest-bearing deposit accounts and higher average balances and cost on Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances.

Average balances of interest-earning assets increased $202.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 from the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher average balances of loans held for investment, which increased $231.5 million over the same period. Yields on average loans held for investment increased to 5.67% for the third quarter of 2022 from 4.97% for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to recent loan growth and the re-pricing of variable-rate loans in the higher rate environment and higher fee income.

Cost of funds was 0.69% and 0.36% for the third and second quarters of 2022 and 0.43% for the third quarter of 2021, while cost of deposits was 0.50%, 0.26%, and 0.29% for the same respective periods.

Net interest margin for the third and second quarters of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021 was 4.27%, 3.89%, and 3.32%, respectively. Accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments had a 17, 29, and 15 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the same respective periods.

Net interest income was $76.4 million and $71.6 million for the year-to-date September 30, 2022 and 2021 periods, respectively, while net interest margin was 4.02% and 3.55% for the same respective periods. Accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and the contributions from PPP loans, including the corresponding funding, had a 31 and 41 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and no provision in the third quarter of 2021. Provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $13.9 million and $0, respectively. Provision for loan losses in the 2022 periods was primarily attributable to reserves for loan growth, qualitative factor adjustments due to changes in economic conditions, and higher specific reserves for impaired loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third and second quarters of 2022 was $8.0 million and $10.2 million, respectively, compared to $13.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decline in noninterest income in the third quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to lower income from residential mortgage banking and mortgage servicing rights income.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $42.3 million and $65.0 million, respectively. Excluding the fair value gain for the Company's equity investments recognized in the first quarter of 2022 and the net gain on the sale of the PPP loans in the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $33.0 million and $40.7 million. This comparative period decline was primarily attributable to lower residential mortgage banking and mortgage servicing rights income, partially offset by higher gains on sales of government guaranteed loans, higher fee income related to fintech partnerships, and a net gain on the sale of a former branch location in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third and second quarter of 2022 was $29.2 million and $25.3 million, respectively, compared to $25.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses incurred in the remediation of regulatory matters, noninterest expense increased $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 from the second quarter of 2022. Lower salaries and employee benefit expenses in the mortgage division were partially offset by costs incurred in the addition of commercial lenders and support personnel and personnel to support the fintech business. The efficiency ratio for the third and second quarters of 2022 was 79.7% and 73.9%, respectively. Excluding regulatory remediation expenses, the efficiency ratio for the same respective periods was 68.7%1 and 72.4%1.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $77.5 million and $85.8 million, respectively. Excluding regulatory remediation expenses in the 2022 period and merger-related expenses in both the 2022 and 2021 periods, noninterest expense was $72.6 million and $74.1 million for the same respective periods.

Balance Sheet

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $381.2 million to $2.16 billion as of September 30, 2022, from $1.78 billion as of December 31, 2021. The Company's middle market and specialized lending teams, which began building in the first quarter of 2022, contributed to this loan growth.

Loans held for sale, which was comprised primarily of residential mortgages, decreased to $25.8 million at September 30, 2022, from $121.9 million at December 31, 2021, primarily attributable to lower mortgage activity.

Total deposits at September 30, 2022, were $2.41 billion, an increase of $111.7 million from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposit growth was $101.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to the Company's fintech partnerships. Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts represented 32.7% and 29.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans, which include nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and accruing interest2, totaled $10.1 million at September 30, 2022 and $16.1 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets was 0.35% and 0.60% at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company's allowance for loan losses was $20.5 million at September 30, 2022, or 0.95% of gross loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans3, compared to 0.68% at December 31, 2021. The increase in this ratio from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022, was primarily attributable to additional allowance for loan growth in the first three quarters of 2022 and greater qualitative factor adjustments, as noted previously. Remaining acquired loan discounts related to loans acquired in the Company's completed mergers were $10.4 million as of September 30, 2022, and $16.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Capital

The Company previously announced that on October 11, 2022, its board of directors declared a $0.1225 per common share quarterly dividend, payable October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 24, 2022. Tangible book value per share was $11.511 and $13.011 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, while book value per share was $13.22 and $14.76 as of the same respective periods.

Primarily as a result of the increase in market interest rates in 2022, the fair value of the Company's portfolio of securities available for sale declined approximately $57.9 million from December 31, 2021, resulting in an after-tax decline in stockholders' equity of $45.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") attributable to this securities portfolio as of September 30, 2022, was $49.4 million, or $2.60 in book value per share, compared to a $3.6 million AOCL, or $0.19 in book value per share, as of December 31, 2021.

1 Non-GAAP financial measures are defined below. Further information can be found at the end of this press release.

2 Excludes purchased credit-impaired loans.

3 The Company holds no allowance for loan losses on PPP loans as they are fully guaranteed by the U.S. government.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release of the Company contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; (ii) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, or actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (iii) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adverse impact on the Company's business and operations and on the Company's customers which may result, among other things, in increased delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and losses on loans; (iv) the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including severe weather conditions, floods, health related issues, and other catastrophic events; (v) the Company's management of risks inherent in its real estate loan portfolio, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of the Company's collateral and its ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; (vi) changes in consumer spending and savings habits; (vii) technological and social media changes; (viii) the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; (ix) changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or the Company's subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; (x) the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including laws, regulations and policies concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; (xi) the impact of, and the ability to comply with, the terms of the formal written agreement between the Bank and the OCC; (xii) the impact of changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the real estate industry; (xiii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time to time by bank regulatory agencies, the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setting bodies; (xiv) the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; (xv) the willingness of users to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; (xvi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (xvii) reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of the Company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners; (xviii) the effects of acquisitions the Company may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (xix) changes in the level of the Company's nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (xx) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xxi) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime; (xxii) the Company's ability to pay dividends; (xxiii) the Company's involvement as a participating lender in the PPP as administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration; and (xiv) other risks and factors identified in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.











Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands except per share data)

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans

$ 30,206

$ 23,787

$ 22,294 Interest on taxable securities

2,337

2,129

1,317 Interest on nontaxable securities

81

89

61 Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold

522

238

82 Total interest income

33,146

26,243

23,754 Interest expense:











Interest on deposits

3,032

1,541

1,622 Interest on subordinated notes

570

545

644 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings

867

67

364 Total interest expense

4,469

2,153

2,630 Net interest income

28,677

24,090

21,124 Provision for loan losses

3,900

7,494

— Net interest income after provision for loan losses

24,777

16,596

21,124 Noninterest income:











Fair value adjustments of other equity investments

(50)

(86)

— Mortgage servicing rights

597

1,574

1,827 Residential mortgage banking income, net

2,570

4,386

7,704 Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans

1,565

1,538

108 Bank and purchase card, net

353

599

497 Wealth and trust management

513

414

499 Service charges on deposit accounts

354

327

376 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 398

276

278 Other

1,668

1,162

2,006 Total noninterest income

7,968

10,190

13,295 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

14,174

15,873

14,677 Occupancy and equipment

1,422

1,500

1,716 Data processing

1,332

874

837 Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing

804

598

372 Advertising and marketing

302

412

442 Communications

932

1,030

760 Audit and accounting fees

308

379

195 FDIC insurance

460

106

487 Intangible amortization

377

386

451 Other contractual services

703

509

633 Other taxes and assessments

711

671

546 OCC remediation

4,025

510

— Merger-related

—

—

1,441 Other

3,658

2,478

2,787 Total noninterest expense

29,208

25,326

25,344 Income from continuing operations before income tax

3,537

1,460

9,075 Income tax expense

801

342

2,214 Net income from continuing operations

2,736

1,118

6,861 Discontinued operations:











Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

—

—

(70) Income tax benefit

—

—

(15) Net loss from discontinued operations

—

—

(55) Net income

$ 2,736

$ 1,118

$ 6,806 Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest

—

—

4 Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 2,736

$ 1,118

$ 6,810 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 2,736

$ 1,118

$ 6,810 Basic EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 0.37 Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 0.36

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)













For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands except per share data)

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans

$ 77,892

$ 76,248

Interest on taxable securities

6,236

3,580

Interest on nontaxable securities

245

177

Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold

818

137

Total interest income

85,191

80,142

Interest expense:









Interest on deposits

6,129

4,844

Interest on subordinated notes

1,668

2,142

Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings

959

1,553

Total interest expense

8,756

8,539

Net interest income

76,435

71,603

Provision for loan losses

13,894

—

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

62,541

71,603

Noninterest income:









Fair value adjustments of other equity investments

9,228

—

Mortgage servicing rights

8,909

6,905

Residential mortgage banking income, net

9,777

24,259

Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans

4,530

1,325

Bank and purchase card, net

1,374

1,096

Wealth and trust management

1,318

1,934

Service charges on deposit accounts

996

1,073

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

946

679

Gain on sale of PPP loans

—

24,315

Other

5,174

3,460

Total noninterest income

42,252

65,046

Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

44,143

46,119

Occupancy and equipment

4,407

4,893

Data processing

3,152

3,126

Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing

1,704

1,437

Advertising and marketing

1,142

959

Communications

2,761

1,799

Audit and accounting fees

828

675

FDIC insurance

797

839

Intangible amortization

1,160

1,259

Other contractual services

1,803

2,152

Other taxes and assessments

1,952

1,969

OCC remediation

4,558

—

Merger-related

50

11,697

Other

8,767

8,921

Total noninterest expense

77,224

85,845

Income from continuing operations before income tax

27,569

50,804

Income tax expense

6,296

11,007

Net income from continuing operations

21,273

39,797

Discontinued operations:









Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (including

gain on disposal of $471 thousand for the nine months ended September 30,

2022)

426

(142)

Income tax expense (benefit)

89

(30)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

337

(112)

Net income

$ 21,610

$ 39,685

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1)

(1)

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 21,609

$ 39,684

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 21,609

$ 39,684

Basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ 1.13

$ 2.27



Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.







Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Dollars in thousands except share data)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 (1) Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 98,305

$ 130,548 Federal funds sold

10,581

43,903 Securities available for sale, at fair value

359,516

373,532 Restricted equity investments

13,639

8,334 Other equity investments

23,570

14,184 Other investments

17,468

12,681 Loans held for sale

25,800

121,943 Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees and costs

13,148

30,406 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs

2,158,342

1,777,172 Less allowance for loan losses

(20,534)

(12,121) Loans held for investment, net

2,137,808

1,765,051 Accrued interest receivable

9,577

9,573 Other real estate owned

195

157 Premises and equipment, net

23,838

26,624 Right-of-use asset

6,323

6,317 Bank owned life insurance

47,095

46,545 Goodwill

26,826

26,826 Other intangible assets

7,016

7,594 Mortgage derivative asset

1,045

1,876 Mortgage servicing rights, net

29,861

16,469 Mortgage brokerage receivable

—

4,064 Other assets

29,840

17,211 Assets of discontinued operations

—

1,301 Total assets

$ 2,881,451

$ 2,665,139 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 787,514

$ 685,801 Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits

1,097,585

962,092 Savings

152,225

150,376 Time deposits

372,162

499,502 Total deposits

2,409,486

2,297,771 FHLB borrowings

150,100

10,111 FRB borrowings

55

17,901 Subordinated notes, net

39,937

39,986 Lease liability

7,344

7,651 Other liabilities

24,027

14,543 Liabilities of discontinued operations

—

37 Total liabilities

2,630,949

2,388,000 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 and 25,000,000 shares

authorized at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively; 18,946,268 and 18,774,082 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively

195,351

194,309 Additional paid-in capital

252

252 Retained earnings

104,279

85,982 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(49,380)

(3,632) Total Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity

250,502

276,911 Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations

—

228 Total stockholders' equity

250,502

277,139 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,881,451

$ 2,665,139









(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements.





Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.



















Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited)













































As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except share data)

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, Income Statement Data:

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 Interest income

$ 33,146

$ 26,243

$ 25,802

$ 23,404

$ 23,754 Interest expense

4,469

2,153

2,134

2,526

2,630 Net interest income

28,677

24,090

23,668

20,878

21,124 Provision for loan losses

3,900

7,494

2,500

117

— Net interest income after provision for loan losses

24,777

16,596

21,168

20,761

21,124 Noninterest income

7,968

10,190

24,094

21,942

13,295 Noninterest expenses

29,208

25,326

22,689

25,143

25,344 Income before income taxes

3,537

1,460

22,573

17,560

9,075 Income tax expense

801

342

5,153

4,733

2,214 Net income from continuing operations

2,736

1,118

17,420

12,827

6,861 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

337

(32)

(55) Net income

2,736

1,118

17,757

12,795

6,806 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations attributable to

noncontrolling interest

—

—

(1)

(2)

4 Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 2,736

$ 1,118

$ 17,756

$ 12,793

$ 6,810 Per Common Share Data:



















Basic EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 0.93

$ 0.68

$ 0.37 Basic EPS from discontinued operations

—

—

0.02

—

— Basic EPS attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 0.95

$ 0.68

$ 0.37 Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 0.93

$ 0.68

$ 0.36 Diluted EPS from discontinued operations

—

—

0.02

—

— Diluted EPS attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 0.95

$ 0.68

$ 0.36 Dividends declared - post-stock split basis

$ 0.1255

$ 0.1255

$ 0.1225

$ —

$ 0.2400 Book value per common share

13.22

13.95

14.84

14.76

14.48 Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP

11.51

12.21

13.09

13.01

12.69 Balance Sheet Data:



















Assets

$ 2,881,451

$ 2,799,643

$ 2,724,584

$ 2,665,139

$ 2,699,302 Loans held for investment (including PPP loans)

2,171,490

2,064,037

1,866,197

1,807,578

1,771,531 Loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans)

2,158,342

2,048,383

1,843,344

1,777,172

1,724,883 Allowance for loan losses

20,534

17,242

12,013

12,121

12,614 Purchase accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans

10,373

12,192

13,514

16,203

16,985 Loans held for sale

25,800

32,759

41,004

121,943

171,681 Securities available for sale, at fair value

359,516

381,536

375,484

373,532

379,441 Deposits

2,409,486

2,335,707

2,354,081

2,297,771

2,200,204 Subordinated notes, net

39,937

39,953

39,970

39,986

40,503 FHLB and FRB advances

150,155

135,060

25,319

28,012

158,972 Total stockholders' equity

250,502

261,660

278,482

277,139

269,720 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

18,849

18,767

18,772

18,774

18,776 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

18,860

18,778

18,789

18,795

18,799 Financial Ratios:



















Return on average assets (1)

0.38 %

0.17 %

2.68 %

1.90 %

0.95 % Operating return on average assets (1) - Non-GAAP

0.81 %

0.23 %

2.68 %

1.92 %

1.16 % Return on average equity (1)

4.10 %

1.57 %

25.84 %

18.90 %

11.58 % Operating return on average equity (1) - Non-GAAP

8.86 %

2.14 %

25.92 %

19.10 %

11.87 % Total loan to deposit ratio

91.2 %

89.8 %

81.0 %

84.1 %

88.3 % Held for investment loan to deposit ratio

90.1 %

88.4 %

79.3 %

78.7 %

80.5 % Net interest margin (1)

4.27 %

3.89 %

3.88 %

3.39 %

3.32 % Cost of deposits (1)

0.50 %

0.26 %

0.27 %

0.29 %

0.29 % Cost of funds (1)

0.69 %

0.36 %

0.36 %

0.42 %

0.43 % Efficiency ratio

79.7 %

73.9 %

47.5 %

59.1 %

74.0 % Operating efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP

68.7 %

72.4 %

47.4 %

58.7 %

69.8 % OCC remediation expenses

4,025

510

23

—

— Merger-related expenses (MRE)

—

—

50

171

1,441 Capital and Asset Quality Ratios:



















Average stockholders' equity to average assets

9.2 %

10.8 %

10.4 %

10.1 %

9.7 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding PPP

loans

0.95 %

0.84 %

0.65 %

0.68 %

0.73 % Nonperforming loans to total assets

0.35 %

0.44 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.56 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.36 %

0.44 %

0.53 %

0.61 %

0.57 %





















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited):









































Tangible Common Equity:



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 250,502

$ 261,660

$ 278,482

$ 277,139

$ 269,720 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)

(32,369)

(32,632)

(32,716)

(32,942)

(33,224) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 218,133

$ 229,028

$ 245,766

$ 244,197

$ 236,496 Total shares outstanding

18,946

18,762

18,771

18,774

18,776 Book value per share

$ 13.22

$ 13.95

$ 14.84

$ 14.76

$ 14.48 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)

11.51

12.21

13.09

13.01

12.69





















Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets



















Total assets

$ 2,881,451

$ 2,799,643

$ 2,724,584

$ 2,665,139

$ 2,699,302 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)

(32,369)

(32,632)

(32,716)

(32,942)

(33,224) Tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,849,082

$ 2,767,011

$ 2,691,868

$ 2,632,197

$ 2,666,078 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 218,133

$ 229,028

$ 245,766

$ 244,197

$ 236,496 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)

7.7 %

8.3 %

9.1 %

9.3 %

8.9 %





















Operating return on average assets (annualized)



















Net income

$ 2,736

$ 1,118

$ 17,755

$ 12,795

$ 6,806 Add: MRE, after-tax basis (ATB) (3)

—

—

40

135

1,138 Add: OCC remediation expenses, ATB (3)

3,180

403

18

—

— Operating net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 5,916

$ 1,521

$ 17,813

$ 12,930

$ 7,944 Average assets

$ 2,903,447

$ 2,646,874

$ 2,653,987

$ 2,687,204

$ 2,749,909 Operating return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

0.81 %

0.23 %

2.68 %

1.92 %

1.16 %





















Operating return on average equity (annualized)



















Net income

$ 2,736

$ 1,118

$ 17,755

$ 12,795

$ 6,806 Add: MRE, ATB (3)

—

—

40

135

1,138 Add: OCC remediation expenses, ATB (3)

3,180

403

18

—

— Operating net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 5,916

$ 1,521

$ 17,813

$ 12,930

$ 7,944 Average stockholders' equity

$ 267,057

$ 284,913

$ 274,887

$ 270,730

$ 267,670 Operating return on average equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

8.86 %

2.14 %

25.92 %

19.10 %

11.87 %





















Operating efficiency ratio



















Total noninterest expense

$ 29,208

$ 25,326

$ 22,691

$ 25,445

$ 25,637 Less: MRE

—

—

50

171

1,441 Less: OCC remediation expenses

4,025

510

23

—

— Noninterest expense, adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 25,183

$ 24,816

$ 22,618

$ 25,274

$ 24,196 Net interest income

28,677

24,090

23,668

20,878

21,124 Noninterest income

7,968

10,190

24,094

22,203

13,518 Total of net interest income and noninterest income

$ 36,645

$ 34,280

$ 47,762

$ 43,081

$ 34,642 Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)

68.7 %

72.4 %

47.4 %

58.7 %

69.8 %





















(1) Annualized.



















(2) Excludes mortgage servicing rights.



















(3) Assumes an income tax rate of 21% and full deductibility.





















