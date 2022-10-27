Eagle Hill Consulting Launches Season Four of cultur[ED] Podcast Focused on Creating Inclusive Spaces

Lauren Morris Kicks Off New Season with Insight on Fostering Inclusivity for Dancers with Disabilities

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has launched Season Four of its podcast, cultur[ED], which helps leaders create organizational cultures that drive business performance. Episode One features Lauren Morris, founder and executive director of Move Inclusive Dance, located in Nashville, Tennessee. Lauren established this innovative dance studio to meet the unique needs of people with disabilities.

Eagle Hill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Hill Consulting) (PRNewswire)

Season 4 of the cultur[ED] podcast offers key insight for business leaders grappling with creating inclusive workplaces.

During the podcast, Morris discusses how she and her team approached creating a studio that would allow dancers with disabilities to thrive. She explains how it is so much more than just the physical surroundings. It's about creating an environment that meets the dancers where they are, listening to their input, and providing flexibility.

When asked what she's learned that would apply to corporate leaders trying to create inclusive spaces, Morris says flexibility is critical to success. "Just because you're used to doing things a certain way, doesn't mean you can't get to the end goal by doing things differently. It may require coming out of your comfort zone, but the end result is so worth it."

"Lauren offers important insight for business leaders grappling with how to create a workplace where employees feel valued, accepted, and willing to bring their whole self to their job," says Melissa Jezior, the host of culture[ED] and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting. "We learned from Lauren that inclusive spaces are about limiting barriers of entry and digging in to really understand the issues impacting people's day-to-day activities. And it requires having a willingness to listen, to do things differently, and to commit to a culture that embraces differences."

Listen to the interview and subscribe to the podcast here.

cultur[ED] features conversations with culturemakers in the world today from a variety of industries and backgrounds to unpack the visible and not-so-visible forces that make up this often overlooked super power of an organization.

Season One provided insight on how business leaders apply culture and mindset practices implemented by top athletes and coaches, and included interviews with two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion Abby Wambach, along with Victoria Blake, Anson Dorrance, Lindsay Henson and Cathy Reese. Season Two focused on the challenges facing the restaurant industry, especially during COVID-19, and included interviews with Virginia Ali, founder of the iconic Ben's Chili Bowl, and award-winning chefs Amy Brandwein and Kelly Fields, Charlie Foster and Rebecca Reed. Season Three examined how leaders in the arts address culture issues, including Paul Siefken, president and chief executive officer of Fred Rogers Productions, award-winning film producer, writer and director Hugh Schulze, and Dave McKee, the legendary band director of Virginia Tech's Marching Virginians.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting