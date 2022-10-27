Geistlich Pharma North America, Inc. acquires Lynch Biologics, LLC, a biologics and tissue engineering company

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geistlich Pharma North America announced today the acquisition of Lynch Biologics, LLC, the developer and sole provider of GEM 21S®, the first recombinant growth factor product for use in oral regenerative surgery. This acquisition further strengthens the regenerative product portfolio of Geistlich and provides significant growth potential.

"We're delighted to welcome Lynch Biologics to our Geistlich family and to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Lynch"

"We are delighted to welcome Lynch Biologics to our Geistlich family and to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Lynch and his talented team that are so passionate and committed to developing products that make a difference in the field of regeneration. I couldn't be more excited about our future together," said Les Burrows, General Manager, Geistlich Pharma North America. "GEM 21S contributes to our expanding portfolio of regenerative solutions. This acquisition allows us to align with another organization that has the same beliefs, clinically proven products, and a commitment to ongoing research. This sets the stage for additional new products that support our mission to drive regeneration in oral surgery."

The combination of two regenerative leaders offers:

Expanded regenerative solutions for clinicians and their patients

A combined team of purpose-driven leaders and highly skilled experts

Strengthened product development, clinical research, and education on new regenerative technologies

A shared commitment to research, quality, and safety

"I am so excited to combine Lynch Biologics with Geistlich Pharma North America. We look forward to being a part of the Geistlich Pharma North America team, known for their tremendous professionalism, integrity, and commitment to improving care for patients," stated Sam Lynch, DMD, DMSC, CEO, Lynch Biologics. "I believe this is an exciting opportunity as we bring together the companies with the most widely used biologic and the world market leader in dental biomaterials, which is an ideal combination to serve our customers in the oral regenerative space. Equally, I am thrilled to expand our training and education capabilities, as well as continue our clinical research. Having played a small role in helping to launch Geistlich products in the US many years ago and now having the ability years later to work with this team to bring new cutting-edge technologies together is incredibly fulfilling for me personally."

"The acquisition of Lynch Biologics demonstrates our commitment to the clinicians and patients of the United States and further enhances our portfolio of innovative products used worldwide, said Dr. Ralf P. Halbach, Chief Executive Officer, Geistlich Pharma AG. "We have long admired the pioneering spirit of Dr. Sam Lynch and welcome Lynch Biologics into our family."

Following the close of this acquisition, in conjunction with the Geistlich team, Dr. Lynch will continue to support existing and new customers through best-in-class dental education and trainings, as well as assist in addressing any questions doctors may have regarding GEM 21S®. All operations will be seamlessly integrated, so Lynch Biologic customers can continue to conveniently order GEM 21S® online, call the same 1-800 number, and most importantly, receive the same personalized service. pH Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Lynch Biologics.

About Lynch Biologics

Lynch Biologics is a regenerative medicine and tissue engineering company supplying advanced biotechnology products that promote healing and tissue regeneration spearheaded by GEM 21S®, and other widely used regenerative products, for periodontal and oral and maxillofacial indications. Their products have been used to help millions of patients regenerate lost bone and soft tissues and continue to be among the most popular grafting products with our dental colleagues.

GEM 21S® Growth-factor Enhanced Matrix was developed utilizing innovative tissue engineering principles which combine a bioactive protein (highly purified recombinant human platelet-derived growth factor, rhPDGF-BB) with an osteoconductive matrix (beta tricalcium phosphate, β-TCP).

This completely synthetic grafting system is engineered to stimulate wound healing and bone regeneration when implanted in the body by triggering a cascade of molecular events that continues on even after the implanted rhPDGF-BB is gone.

About Geistlich North America Inc.

Geistlich Pharma North America brings the leader in regenerative dentistry directly to the United States and Canada. For 171 years, our respected family-owned Swiss parent company, Geistlich Pharma AG, has pioneered technological advances that make regenerative treatment, with safe and naturally sourced biomaterials, the preferred choice for clinical predictability. Geistlich is the world market leader in regenerative dentistry1,2. All our products are investigated rigorously before being released on the market. Geistlich products have been tested and developed for use in various therapeutic areas, in collaboration with more than 100 universities and leading surgeons.

We consistently meet or exceed industry safety and quality standards and follow a continuous training program for our employees. Meeting international scientific standards is a core principle of Geistlich Biomaterials. Geistlich Bio-Oss® and Geistlich Bio-Gide® bone regeneration materials are the most researched products in regenerative dentistry worldwide1,2. Moreover, we are committed to guiding clinicians through regenerative education, whether though physical courses, webinars, or through our BIOBRIEF clinical case series.

These substantial efforts lead to a single goal – to provide the highest standard of product quality and safety to improve the patients' quality of life. For more information, please visit us on our website https://dental.geistlich-na.com, or connect and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

