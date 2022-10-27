Business Break
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported net income of $5.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents an 84% increase over net income of $3.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income of $16.4 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, was recognized, compared to $4.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  Note that merger and merger-related expenses of $1.9 million and $8.1 million were incurred in the quarterly and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, in connection with the April 1, 2021 mergers of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. ("Fauquier") and The Fauquier Bank ("TFB") with and into the Company and Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"), respectively.

"We are extremely pleased with our third quarter and year-to-date financial results," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust.  "We continue to benefit from the efficiencies gained from our 2021 merger with Fauquier  and we remain ahead of our original projections of the earn back period.  Net interest income has increased substantially over the prior year, and we have effectively managed our overhead cost structure.  Our strong balance sheet, capital levels and liquidity have allowed us to take a conservative approach to lending as we remain cautious during these trying economic times."

Third Quarter 2022 and Selected Balance Sheet Financial Highlights

  • Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased to 1.30% compared to 0.65% realized in the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended September 30, 2022 improved to 16.50% compared to 7.70% realized in same period in the prior year.
  • The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was 57.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an improvement over the 75.2% for the same period in the prior year.
  • The Company has not incurred any merger or merger-related expenses since December 31, 2021, compared to $8.1 million incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
  • The Company is realizing significant savings associated with the merger and expects to realize significant additional savings in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and professional fees over the next year. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021, the effective date of the merger, and is down to 165 as of September 30, 2022.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.08% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.13% as of September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets have been reduced to $1.5 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $2.4 million as of September 30, 2021, as the company currently holds no other real estate owned and has reduced non-accrual loans and loans greater than 90 days past due as detailed below.
  • Three loans to two borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $607 thousand, as of September 30, 2022, compared to $777 thousand as of September 30, 2021. Acquired loans that otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.
  • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $859 thousand as of September 30, 2022, compared to $1.0 million as of September 30, 2021. The September 30, 2022 balance includes a government-guaranteed loan in the amount of $709 thousand. The portfolio includes three non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $21 thousand. Acquired loans that are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.
  • The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.51% as of September 30, 2021. The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 with a remaining balance of $17.0 million as of September 30, 2022. The ALLL as a percentage of gross loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.90% as of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. The total of the ALLL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 amounted to 2.38% as of September 30, 2022 and 2.24% as of September 30, 2021.
  • A provision for loan losses of $39 thousand was recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $267 thousand recognized in the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Gross loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 totaled $942.3 million, a decrease of $170.1 million, or 15%, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease is due predominantly to: 1) paydowns of legacy organic loans due mainly to business sales, property sales and participation fluctuations of $72.8 million, 2) workouts and paydowns of loans acquired from Fauquier ("acquired loans") of $67.5 million, and 3) the forgiveness of Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in the amount of $36.5 million.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $14.3 million increased $773 thousand, or 6%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, due primarily to the increase in average balances of securities, positively impacting net interest income through rate and volume, offset by the reduction in average balances of loans.
  • The fair value accretion on acquired loans positively impacted net interest income by 12 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 16 bps incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 2 bps from 14 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits declined period over period, from a cost of 31 bps to 22 bps. The slight increase is due to the impact of the Company prepaying 100% of its outstanding FHLB advances during the quarter ending September 30, 2021, which positively impacted interest expense by $416 thousand as a result of accelerating the fair value accretion on such TFB debt.
  • Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 90% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $1.2 million, or 34%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to the prior period Other Income, as reported on the consolidated statements of income, including a second partial recovery of $401 thousand of unearned insurance premiums related to the loss of insurance on the student loan portfolio and a recovery of $312 thousand from a TFB loan that was charged off prior to April 1, 2021.  In addition, wealth management fees, advisory and brokerage fees and debit/credit card/ATM fees have each decreased approximately $150 thousand over the prior period due to an anticipated reduction in the number of accounts in each area.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 declined $3.3 million, or 26%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to reduction in merger and merger-related expenses of $1.9 million, in addition to the reduction of data processing expenses of $402 thousand and reduction of salaries and employee benefits of $310 thousand, as a result of efficiencies gained from the merger.

Book Value

Book value per share was $23.65 as of September 30, 2022 and $30.13 as of September 30, 2021, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $20.77 as of September 30, 2022 compared to $26.92 as of September 30, 2021.  These values declined primarily due to the increase in unrealized loss on the investment portfolio period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to 18.0% compared to 19.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which are both lower than the statutory rate due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits.  The effective tax rate for the prior period is higher than the current period due to the non-deductibility of certain merger and merger-related expenses in the prior period.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.6 million, or $0.30 per share, were declared during the current quarter.  The remaining 72% of net income was retained.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has ten banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services.  The Bank also offers, through its networking agreements with third parties, investment advisory and other investment services under Sturman Wealth Advisors.  Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK."  Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management.  Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses.  Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021 *


September 30, 2021



(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


ASSETS







Cash and due from banks

$

25,856


$

20,345


$

18,919


Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


66,111



336,032



254,194


Federal funds sold


53,118



152,463



152,417


Securities:







Available for sale, at fair value


538,459



303,817



277,046


Restricted securities, at cost


5,138



4,950



2,610


Total securities


543,597



308,767



279,656


Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


942,347



1,061,211



1,112,450


Allowance for loan losses


(5,485)



(5,984)



(5,623)


Loans, net


936,862



1,055,227



1,106,827


Premises and equipment, net


18,817



25,093



25,239


Bank owned life insurance


38,298



31,234



31,033


Goodwill


8,140



8,140



8,898


Core deposit intangible, net


6,990



8,271



7,855


Other intangible assets, net


223



274



290


Other real estate owned, net


-



611



611


Right of use asset, net


6,941



7,583



7,970


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


28,803



18,144



17,916


Total assets

$

1,733,756


$

1,972,184


$

1,911,825


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Demand deposits:







Noninterest-bearing

$

539,134


$

522,281


$

504,696


Interest-bearing


417,530



446,314



424,642


Money market and savings deposit accounts


505,733



665,530



642,788


Certificates of deposit and other time deposits


134,250



162,045



165,057


Total deposits


1,596,647



1,796,170



1,737,183


Junior subordinated debt, net


3,401



3,367



3,356


Lease liability


6,551



7,108



7,463


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


1,183



3,552



3,913


Total liabilities


1,607,782



1,810,197



1,751,915


Commitments and contingent liabilities







Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $2.50 par value


-



-



-


Common stock, $2.50 par value


13,214



13,178



13,178


Capital surplus


105,095



104,584



104,446


Retained earnings


58,026



46,436



42,746


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(50,361)



(2,211)



(460)


Total shareholders' equity


125,974



161,987



159,910


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,733,756


$

1,972,184


$

1,911,825


Common shares outstanding


5,327,271



5,308,335



5,307,235


Common shares authorized


10,000,000



10,000,000



10,000,000


Preferred shares outstanding


-



-



-


Preferred shares authorized


2,000,000



2,000,000



2,000,000


*  Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




For the three months ended



For the nine months ended




September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021


Interest and dividend income:













Loans, including fees


$

11,024



$

12,957



$

32,403



$

31,904


Federal funds sold



299




45




662




78


Other interest-bearing deposits



618




55




973




94


Investment securities:













Taxable



2,626




742




5,300




2,006


Tax exempt



313




280




925




729


Dividends



66




55




192




121


Total interest and dividend income



14,946




14,134




40,455




34,932















Interest expense:













Demand and savings deposits



471




673




1,645




1,598


Certificates and other time deposits



147




282




499




886


Borrowings



51




(325)




148




(181)


Total interest expense



669




630




2,292




2,303


Net interest income



14,277




13,504




38,163




32,629


Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



39




267




(30)




477


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



14,238




13,237




38,193




32,152















Noninterest income:













Wealth management fees



590




744




1,719




2,053


Advisory and brokerage income



213




358




639




908


Deposit account fees



443




396




1,366




982


Debit/credit card and ATM fees



660




808




2,146




1,561


Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance



252




201




709




507


Resolution of commercial dispute



-




-




2,400




-


Gains on sale of assets



4




-




1,117




-


Other



138




971




637




1,426


Total noninterest income



2,300




3,478




10,733




7,437















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



4,252




4,562




13,069




11,705


Net occupancy



1,318




1,039




3,797




2,643


Equipment



249




205




786




661


Bank franchise tax



304




320




912




922


Computer software



287




361




907




744


Data processing



712




1,114




2,149




2,397


FDIC deposit insurance assessment



70




349




421




594


Marketing, advertising and promotion



347




337




873




706


Merger and merger-related expenses



-




1,935




-




8,087


Plastics expense



91




212




322




589


Professional fees



310




186




1,051




873


Core deposit intangible amortization



415




417




1,281




845


Other



1,148




1,787




3,472




2,832


Total noninterest expense



9,503




12,824




29,040




33,598















Income before income taxes



7,035




3,891




19,886




5,991


Provision for income taxes



1,263




753




3,505




1,201


Net income


$

5,772



$

3,138



$

16,381



$

4,790


Net income per common share, basic


$

1.08



$

0.59



$

3.08



$

1.08


Net income per common share, diluted


$

1.08



$

0.59



$

3.06



$

1.07


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,326,543




5,306,370




5,321,652




4,453,303


Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,348,900




5,338,872




5,347,878




4,478,779


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




At or For the Three Months Ended




September 30,
2022



June 30,
2022



March 31,
2022



December 31, 
2021



September 30,
2021


Common Share Data:
















Net income per weighted average share, basic


$

1.08



$

1.07



$

0.93



$

0.98



$

0.59


Net income per weighted average share, diluted


$

1.08



$

1.06



$

0.92



$

0.98



$

0.59


Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,326,543




5,326,271




5,311,983




5,308,108




5,306,370


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,348,900




5,347,008




5,343,564




5,338,088




5,338,872


Actual shares outstanding



5,327,271




5,326,271




5,326,271




5,308,335




5,307,235


Tangible book value per share at period end


$

20.77



$

22.24



$

24.37



$

27.36



$

26.92


















Key Ratios:
















Return on average assets 1



1.30

%



1.27

%



1.03

%



1.06

%



0.65

%

Return on average equity 1



16.50

%



16.16

%



12.53

%



12.86

%



7.70

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.47

%



3.02

%



2.59

%



2.72

%



3.08

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



57.04

%



58.32

%



62.02

%



57.70

%



75.17

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio



59.02

%



60.05

%



56.75

%



59.08

%



64.04

%

















Net Interest Income:
















Net interest income


$

14,277



$

12,461



$

11,425



$

12,359



$

13,504


Net interest income (FTE) 2


$

14,360



$

12,543



$

11,490



$

12,437



$

13,581


















Capital Ratios:
















Tier 1 leverage ratio



9.17

%



8.79

%



8.03

%



7.61

%



7.59

%

Total risk-based capital ratio



16.97

%



16.51

%



15.66

%



14.56

%



13.74

%

















Assets and Asset Quality:
















Average earning assets


$

1,644,124



$

1,668,471



$

1,802,461



$

1,817,010



$

1,750,799


Average gross loans


$

959,086



$

984,883



$

1,031,593



$

1,088,278



$

1,140,281


Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period


$

254



$

1,925



$

9,976



$

24,482



$

36,740


Fair value mark on acquired loans


$

17,046



$

17,502



$

17,920



$

18,466



$

19,328


















Allowance for loan losses:
















Beginning of period


$

5,503



$

5,834



$

5,984



$

5,623



$

5,522


Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



39




(217)




148




537




267


Charge-offs



(119)




(191)




(473)




(230)




(208)


Recoveries



62




77




175




54




42


Net charge-offs



(57)




(114)




(298)




(176)




(166)


End of period


$

5,485



$

5,503



$

5,834



$

5,984



$

5,623


















Non-accrual loans 4


$

607



$

511



$

518



$

495



$

777


Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5



859




626




837




800




1,044


OREO



-




-




611




611




611


Total nonperforming assets (NPA)


$

1,466



$

1,137



$

1,966



$

1,906



$

2,432


















NPA as a % of total assets



0.08

%



0.07

%



0.10

%



0.10

%



0.13

%

NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO



0.16

%



0.12

%



0.20

%



0.18

%



0.22

%

ALLL to gross loans



0.58

%



0.57

%



0.58

%



0.56

%



0.51

%

ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



2.38

%



2.39

%



2.35

%



2.30

%



2.24

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans 4



0.06

%



0.05

%



0.05

%



0.05

%



0.07

%

Net charge-offs to average loans 1



0.02

%



0.05

%



0.12

%



0.06

%



0.06

%

1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of  net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.  Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Acquired loans which otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.

5

Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























For the three months ended




September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average


(dollars in thousands)


Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities


$

445,854



$

2,692




2.42

%


$

214,194



$

797




1.49

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,836




395




2.40

%



59,869




355




2.37

%

Total Securities 1



511,690




3,087




2.41

%



274,063




1,152




1.68

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



834,323




9,485




4.51

%



929,017




10,005




4.27

%

Commercial



74,970




846




4.48

%



141,388




1,810




5.08

%

Consumer



49,793




693




5.52

%



69,876




1,144




6.50

%

      Total Loans



959,086




11,024




4.56

%



1,140,281




12,959




4.51

%

Fed Funds Sold



52,908




298




2.23

%



137,472




45




0.13

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



120,440




620




2.04

%



198,983




55




0.11

%

Total Earning Assets



1,644,124




15,029




3.63

%



1,750,799




14,211




3.22

%

Less: Allowance for Loan Losses



(5,530)










(5,607)








Total Non-Earning Assets



124,247










159,106








Total Assets


$

1,762,841









$

1,904,298



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

401,886



$

56




0.06

%


$

410,504



$

72




0.07

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



547,878




415




0.30

%



621,211




601




0.38

%

Time Deposits



142,195




147




0.41

%



171,256




282




0.65

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,091,959




618




0.22

%



1,202,971




955




0.31

%

Borrowings












22,260




(375)




-6.68

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,394




51




5.96

%



3,349




50




5.92

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,095,353




669




0.24

%



1,228,580




630




0.20

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



519,759










499,068








Other liabilities



8,932










15,003








Total Liabilities



1,624,044










1,742,651








Shareholders' Equity



138,797










161,647








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,762,841









$

1,904,298








Net Interest Income (FTE)





$

14,360









$

13,581





Interest Rate Spread 2









3.38

%









3.02

%

Cost of Funds









0.16

%









0.14

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets









0.16

%









0.14

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.47

%









3.08

%

1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




For the nine months ended




























September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021































Interest









Interest































Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average


























(dollars in thousands)


Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


























ASSETS











































Interest Earning Assets:











































Securities:











































Taxable Securities


$

340,692



$

5,492




2.15

%


$

189,250



$

2,127




1.50

%

























Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,447




1,170




2.38

%



50,559




923




2.43

%

























Total Securities 1



406,139




6,662




2.19

%



239,809




3,050




1.70

%

























Loans:











































Real Estate



855,632




27,567




4.31

%



771,407




24,284




4.21

%

























Commercial



85,148




2,930




4.60

%



158,691




4,967




4.18

%

























Consumer



50,808




1,906




5.02

%



65,426




2,653




5.42

%

























      Total Loans



991,588




32,403




4.37

%



995,524




31,904




4.28

%

























Fed Funds Sold



118,228




661




0.75

%



94,502




78




0.11

%

























Other interest-bearing deposits



196,801




975




0.66

%



118,331




94




0.11

%

























Total Earning Assets



1,712,756




40,701




3.18

%



1,448,166




35,126




3.24

%

























Less: Allowance for Loan Losses



(5,806)










(5,618)
































Total Non-Earning Assets



124,518










104,539
































Total Assets


$

1,831,468









$

1,547,087











































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











































Interest Bearing Liabilities:











































Interest Bearing Deposits:











































Interest Checking


$

411,504



$

175




0.06

%


$

333,193



$

191




0.08

%

























Money Market and Savings Deposits



584,597




1,470




0.34

%



484,742




1,407




0.39

%

























Time Deposits



151,045




499




0.44

%



148,715




886




0.80

%

























Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,147,146




2,144




0.25

%



966,650




2,484




0.34

%

























Borrowings












31,967




(280)




-1.17

%

























Junior subordinated debt



3,383




148




5.85

%



2,324




99




5.70

%

























Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,150,529




2,292




0.27

%



1,000,941




2,303




0.31

%

























Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:











































Demand deposits



524,592










402,163
































Other liabilities



10,107










10,617
































Total Liabilities



1,685,228










1,413,721
































Shareholders' Equity



146,240










133,366
































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,831,468









$

1,547,087
































Net Interest Income (FTE)





$

38,409









$

32,823





























Interest Rate Spread 2









2.91

%









2.94

%

























Cost of Funds









0.18

%









0.22

%

























Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets









0.18

%









0.21

%

























Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.00

%









3.03

%

























1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




September 30,
2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021


Fully tax-equivalent measures
















Net interest income


$

14,277



$

12,461



$

11,425



$

12,359



$

13,504


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



83




82




65




78




77


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

14,360



$

12,543



$

11,490



$

12,437



$

13,581


















Efficiency ratio 2



57.3

%



58.6

%



62.3

%



58.0

%



75.5

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3

%



-0.3

%



-0.3

%



-0.3

%



-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



57.0

%



58.3

%



62.0

%



57.7

%



75.2

%

















Net interest margin



3.45

%



3.00

%



2.57

%



2.70

%



3.06

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.47

%



3.02

%



2.59

%



2.72

%



3.08

%



















Nine months ended













September 30,
2022



September 30,
2021











Fully tax-equivalent measures
















Net interest income


$

38,163



$

32,629











Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



230




194











Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

38,393



$

32,823



























Efficiency ratio 2



59.4

%



83.9

%










Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3

%



-0.4

%










Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



59.1

%



83.5

%


























Net interest margin



2.98

%



3.01

%










Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%










Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.00

%



3.03

%




























As of




September 30,
2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021


Other financial measures
















ALLL to gross loans



0.58

%



0.57

%



0.58

%



0.56

%



0.51

%

Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark



0.32

%



0.34

%



0.37

%



0.39

%



0.39

%

ALLL to gross loans, excluding acquired loans and fair value mark (non-GAAP)



0.90

%



0.91

%



0.95

%



0.95

%



0.90

%

















ALLL to gross loans



0.58

%



0.57

%



0.58

%



0.56

%



0.51

%

Fair value mark to gross loans



1.80

%



1.82

%



1.77

%



1.74

%



1.73

%

ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



2.38

%



2.39

%



2.35

%



2.30

%



2.24

%

















Book value per share


$

23.65



$

25.20



$

27.42



$

30.50



$

30.13


Impact of intangible assets



(2.88)




(2.96)




(3.05)




(3.14)



$

(3.21)


Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)


$

20.77



$

22.24



$

24.37



$

27.36



$

26.92


1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

