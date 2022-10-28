Hillwood Breaks Ground on Fox Valley Commerce Center in Geneva, Illinois

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22, Hillwood, a global real estate developer, broke ground on the Fox Valley Commerce Center, a four-building, Class A industrial development in Geneva, Illinois. The four buildings will be developed in two phases totaling 1,063,800 square feet. Phase one has two buildings with 266,760 S.F. in Building 1 and 272,160 square feet in Building 2, while phase two allows for a build-to-suit of up to 500,000 square feet. Construction of phase one is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

"Our team [at Hillwood] is grateful for the partnership with the Weber Family and the privilege to transform this parcel of farmland into something that will benefit the community of Geneva. They saw the vision and fortitude this land could bring to the community and trusted us with making that vision come to life. Fox Valley Commerce Center will meet a rapidly accelerating demand for modern logistics facilities in the Midwest." said Don Schoenheider, executive vice president and Midwest market leader at Hillwood.

At the event, we heard from Don Schoenheider, the Honorable Kevin Burns, Mayor of Geneva and Mary Tripp, one of the daughters of the landowners. Tripp described her experience working with Hillwood, stating, "Over the past six years, we've tried to connect with different development companies but could never find the right fit until Hillwood. Their [Hillwood's] integrity, work ethic and people were a true blessing. I can't explain what a remarkable, pleasurable experience it was working with Hillwood in conjunction with the City of Geneva."

Harris Architects, Inc. is designing the Fox Valley Commerce Center, and FCL Builders is the general contractor. The Lee & Associates team of Nick Eboli, Jeff Janda and Andrew Block are marketing and leasing the property.

The 75-acre site acquired by Hillwood in July 2022 is located at 2088 Geneva Drive. Fox Valley Commerce Center is positioned between IL-38 and IL-64 and just nine miles from I-88 in the Central Kane & DuPage submarket. Fox Valley is close to DuPage County Airport and only 40 miles from Chicago. The site is within an hour's drive of Chicago and within a day's drive of more than one-third of the U.S. population. Geneva's pro-business attitude adds to the appeal for major tenants seeking a new location.

