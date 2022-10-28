P00LS LAUNCHES CREATOR WORLDS & DECENTRALIZED EXCHANGE REACHING $20M+ COMBINED MARKET CAPITALIZATION WITHIN 24 HRS, CAPTURING FOR THE FIRST TIME THE VALUE OF CREATOR INFLUENCE

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, P00LS, the leading community-first, decentralized protocol for social tokens, announced two major new features of the platform: Creator Worlds and the zerozero Decentralized Exchange (or DEX) , which jointly enable P00LS' over 200,000 users to access the full suite of utilities available to them as tokenholders for each creator and to purchase and trade creator tokens. Twenty four hours after launch, the combined market capitalization of the four creator tokens listed on the zerozero DEX had already reached over 20M USD, demonstrating the market's demand for cultural access through social tokens. The rollout of these two features marks a leap forward for the larger social token space, rounding out the P00LS product and actualizing its mission of ushering in the next era of the creator economy by capturing the monetary value of influence.

Creator Worlds is a separate token-gated platform on P00LS where holders of different creator tokens can find and navigate the totality of utilities available to them as tokenholders. Each creator who has launched a token on P00LS has their own Creator World, within which each utility they offer (concert tickets, Q&A's, merch discounts, etc.), is available to their tokenholders according to the amount of tokens held in each tokenholder's wallet. The rarer the utility, the more tokens are required to access it. This way, creators reward engagement by granting holders who own the most tokens with deeper access to utilities in their Creator World. Tokenholders do not need to spend their tokens to enjoy perks. Rather, Creator Worlds automatically checks that holders own enough tokens to unlock a given utility.

Four creators in the P00LS ecosystem have launched their Creator Worlds: community-run creative studio

The Heart Project ($HEART), dance music DJ and producer Aluna ($FEVER), fashion image-maker Hugo Comte ($NIKITA) and creative platform STEELO ($STEELO). Utilities within Creator Worlds are always evolving and, at launch, a sampling of exclusive perks include:

Special NFTs access from Hugo Comte and Aluna

A Guest list opportunity to DUSK Music Festival for $FEVER holders

Party recommendations by Aluna for $FEVER holders

Q&A sessions with creators, including Lasha from creative platform STEELO

Private channels on Discord & Geneva for $FEVER, $NIKITA, $STEELO and $HEART holders

Guest list spots for Lancey Foux's US tour with $STEELO

Access to Nikita World private instagram for $NIKITA holders

Merch discounts from The Heart Project

Creator tokens can be earned for free by completing actions on P00LS during drops, when a certain amount of tokens are made available. This way, tokens are used as a currency that rewards engagement, time, attention and ultimately, fandom. Now, fans and community members also have the possibility to buy and trade tokens on the zerozero Decentralized Exchange, or zerozero DEX. With the launch of the zerozero DEX, P00LS is creating a marketplace for creator tokens and is using web3 technology to capture the value of influence for the first time, in a way that traditional currencies and social media platforms have been unable to. With the launch of Creator Worlds and the zerozero DEX, P00LS has built the ultimate tool for creators and brands to build and monetize their creative equity. The price of creator tokens on the DEX is determined by supply and demand.

P00LS is the premier tool for unlocking creator and community value, while widening access to culture like never before. Since launching its first creator token in December 2021, P00LS has attracted a stable of cultural heavyweights to its platform including fashion photographer and artist Hugo Comte, renowned art bible Cultured Magazine, soccer legend Ronaldinho, multi-hyphenate Evan Mock and DJ and producer Aluna, among many others. In October 2022, P00LS listed $00, its own proprietary token, on exchanges including Coinbase, KuCoin and Gate. Founded in 2021 by French crypto entrepreneur Hugo Renaudin, P00LS is the leading community-first Web3 protocol for creator and brand cryptocurrencies.

About P00LS : P00LS is the leading community-first, decentralized protocol for creator cryptocurrencies. We enable creators and brands to launch their proprietary token, distribute it to their communities, and list it on the zerozero decentralized exchange, where it can be earned and traded on Ethereum. Partnering with P00LS means incentivizing audiences and fanbases to consume creator and brand content, while empowering them to promote, share, and scale it. With P00LS—the premier tool for accessing creator value—money is no longer the only currency.

