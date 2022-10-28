ZENVIA sets agenda for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) (the "Company"), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America, empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders will be held on November 30, 2022, at Avenida Paulista, 2300, 18th Floor, Suites 182 and 184, São Paulo, São Paulo, 01310-300, Brazil. Holders of record of the Company's Class A common shares and the Class B common shares are cordially invited to attend the AGM.

More details on the event will be available at https://investors.zenvia.com/corporate-governance/general-shareholders-meeting/

Contacts

Investor Relations Caio Figueiredo Fernando Schneider ir@zenvia.com Media Relations – Grayling Lucia Domville – (646) 824-2856 – lucia.domville@grayling.com Fabiane Goldstein – (954) 625-4793 – fabiane.goldstein@grayling.com

