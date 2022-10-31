Buffalo Bills Choose Dragon Seats for Major Sideline Upgrades

Buffalo Bills Become Latest NFL Member Club to Trust the #1 Bench in Sports to maximize player safety, comfort and performance on sidelines at Highmark Stadium

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Seats™, the manufacturer and provider of patented heated and cooling sports benches, is excited to announce the Buffalo Bills are the latest NFL Member Club to upgrade their sidelines with Dragon Seats' newest sideline technology. The multi-year agreement will deliver unmatched safety, comfort, and performance to the best football players in the world to combat all-weather conditions in Western New York.

Dragon Seats, the #1 Bench in Sports. (PRNewswire)

Beginning with the 2022 NFL season, the Bills will enjoy the benefits of Dragon Seats' custom designed, durable cooling and heated benches that keep the athletes comfortable no matter what Buffalo weather blows in. The agreement also includes sideline support technicians, access to supplemental sideline heaters to eliminate the open flame and are not hot to the touch – a much safer alternative to the "torpedo" heaters often found on NFL sidelines. Dragon Seats will also support the Bills with equipment and service in challenging environments like Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, and with off-season maintenance to provide year-round solutions to all the Bills' needs.

Built to combat the frigid temperatures of Buffalo, these state-of-the-art benches warm the players entire bodies, offer heated foot decks which blow a steady stream of hot air upwards, and include "Hot Hats" which help keep helmet internal padding in its designed condition in severe elements. Unlike a cold, rigid helmet, warmer helmet interiors can help protect players' heads and body in freezing temperatures.

"The 2021 season marked an inflection point for Dragon Seats as we've grown to support almost every NFL Member Club on Sundays, and we're thrilled to provide our best equipment and service to one of our longest standing customers and an incredible organization in the Buffalo Bills," says Franklin Floyd, Chief Operating Officer of Dragon Seats. "Our design team knocked these out of the park with the Bills branding, and these benches plus sideline support staff are there to maximize safety for these exceptional football players in all-weather conditions so these athletes can continue to compete at the highest level on the field."

"The Dragon Seats group is not only committed to improving the NFL sidelines, but they are solutions oriented and it shows in the quality of their product and their in-game service. The Buffalo Bills are proud to work with Dragon Seats and our players are thrilled to have the best sports bench on our sidelines," says Brendan Rowe, Director of Football Operations with the Buffalo Bills.

Last night the Bills hosted Sunday Night Football and the Green Bay Packers, who also benefited from this new agreement as the Bills will provide six Dragon Seats to each visiting Club at home.

About Dragon Seats™:

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Bourne Creations Inc. dba "Dragon Seats™" provides climate-control benches and sideline solutions to the majority of NFL Member Clubs, dozens of Power-5 college football programs, baseball dugouts, and lifestyle spaces. The Company has a 15-year track record maximizing safety, performance and comfort to athletes in all-weather conditions, helping it become the #1 Bench in Sports. To learn more click here: www.dragonseats.com .

