AS GROCERY PRICES RISE, SHOPPERS CAN AGAIN BUY THANKSGIVING MEAL AT LIDL FOR LESS THAN $30

Starting November 2, Lidl Will Sell Holiday Turkey For $0.49 Per Pound – $1.50 Less Than National Average

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the holiday season, Lidl today announced pricing for its Thanksgiving basket. Lidl shoppers will be pleased that, once again, they will be able to assemble a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Lidl that feeds up to 10 people for less than $30.

Lidl's Thanksgiving basket is modeled after items selected by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) for its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Survey. In 2021, the Farm Bureau's survey of grocery stores nationally found the average cost of its basket to be more than $53. Recent data released by the USDA also shows that the average price for frozen turkey is $1.99 per pound, which is 73 percent higher than last year.

Lidl's Thanksgiving basket includes a frozen turkey for $0.49 cents per pound, which is available through Lidl's free-to-use loyalty program, myLidl. The basket will be available at all Lidl US stores starting November 2 as long as supplies last. Below is the list of Lidl's Thanksgiving basket items and quantities.

Lidl Thanksgiving Dinner For Less Than $30 Frozen Turkey (13 lbs.)

Pumpkin Pie Mix, 30 oz.

Pie Crusts x 2

Milk, 1 gallon, whole

Celery, 1 stalk, whole

Baby Carrots, 16 oz. Sweet Peas, 16 oz.

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.

Sweet Potatoes, 3 lbs. bag

Heavy Whipping Cream, 1 pint

Turkey Stuffing Mix x 3 (18 oz.)

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, 12 count

"Even as grocery prices rise nationally, shoppers can rely on Lidl for the best deal to feed their family this holiday season," said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US Chief Product Officer. "We are proud to offer shoppers at Lidl a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings for less than $30. We hope our low prices give families some financial relief as they come together this holiday season."

About Lidl

Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 170 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

Lidl US

media@lidl.us

View original content:

SOURCE Lidl US