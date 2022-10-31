Harmonic Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue up 23% year over year to new September quarter record
Broadband(1) revenue up 60% and Video SaaS revenue up 64% year over year
"The third quarter marks another period of strong financial performance for Harmonic, with 23% year over year revenue growth and solid operating profit," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "This was driven by a 60% rise in Broadband segment revenue and 64% Video SaaS revenue growth. Quarterly bookings grew 50% demonstrating our continued strong business momentum and confidence in our three year strategic growth plan."
Q3 Financial and Business Highlights
Financial
- Revenue: $155.7 million, up 23% year over year
- Gross margin: GAAP 50.5% and non-GAAP 50.9%, compared to GAAP 52.4% and non-GAAP 52.8% in the year ago period
- Operating income: GAAP income $11.4 million and non-GAAP income $18.2 million, compared to GAAP income $5.4 million and non-GAAP income $11.8 million in the year ago period
- Net income: GAAP net income $8.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $14.9 million, compared to GAAP net income $1.5 million and non-GAAP net income $9.5 million in the year ago period
- Adjusted EBITDA: $21.2 million income compared to $14.8 million income in the year ago period
- EPS: GAAP net income per share of $0.08 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.13, compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.01 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.09 in the year ago period
- Cash: $105.3 million, down $23.2 million year over year
Business
- CableOS® solution commercially deployed with 85 customers, up 25% year over year
- CableOS deployments scaled to 10.9 million served cable modems, up 179% year over year
- Tier 1 live sports streaming SaaS expansions and new wins drove 63.9% Video SaaS revenue growth year over year
(1) During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company's Cable Access segment was renamed the Broadband segment to reflect a broader strategic view of the category. There has been no change to the composition of the segment; therefore, no prior periods were restated.
Select Financial Information
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Key Financial Results
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2021
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)
Net revenue
$ 155.7
$ 157.4
$ 126.3
$ 155.7
$ 157.4
$ 126.3
Net income
$ 8.7
$ 14.8
$ 1.5
$ 14.9
$ 17.6
$ 9.5
EPS
$ 0.08
$ 0.14
$ 0.01
$ 0.13
$ 0.16
$ 0.09
Other Financial Information
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2021
(Unaudited, in millions)
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter
$ 21.2
$ 24.3
$ 14.8
Bookings for the quarter
$ 171.1
$ 140.9
$ 114.3
Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end
$ 490.1
$ 477.8
$ 333.3
Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end
$ 105.3
$ 121.8
$ 128.4
Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".
Financial Guidance
Q4 2022 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
Low
High
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Video
Broadband
Adjustments (2)
Total
GAAP
Video
Broadband
Adjustments (2)
Total
GAAP
Net revenue
$ 61
$ 90
$ —
$ 151
$ 70
$ 95
$ —
$ 165
Gross margin %
58.6 %
46.4 %
(0.2) %
51.1 %
59.6 %
47.4 %
(0.2) %
52.4 %
Gross profit
$ 36
$ 42
$ —
$ 78
$ 42
$ 45
$ —
$ 87
Operating expenses
$ 35
$ 26
$ 5
$ 66
$ 36
$ 27
$ 5
$ 68
Operating income
$ 1
$ 16
$ (6)
$ 11
$ 6
$ 18
$ (6)
$ 18
Tax rate (3)
25.0 %
25.0 %
EPS (3)
$ 0.06
$ 0.11
Shares (3)
113.5
113.5
Cash (3)
$ 80
$ 90
(1)
Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
(2)
Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
(3)
The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.
2022 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
Low
High
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Video
Broadband
Adjustments (2)
Total GAAP
Video
Broadband
Adjustments (2)
Total GAAP
Net revenue
$ 267
$ 345
$ —
$ 612
$ 276
$ 350
$ —
$ 626
Gross margin %
60.1 %
43.2 %
(0.3) %
50.3 %
60.3 %
43.6 %
(0.4) %
50.6 %
Gross profit
$ 161
$ 149
$ (2)
$ 308
$ 167
$ 152
$ (2)
$ 317
Operating expenses
$ 142
$ 100
$ 25
$ 267
$ 143
$ 101
$ 25
$ 269
Operating income
$ 18
$ 49
$ (28)
$ 39
$ 24
$ 52
$ (28)
$ 48
Tax rate (3)
25.0 %
25.0 %
EPS (3)
$ 0.26
$ 0.31
Shares (3)
111.2
111.2
Cash (3)
$ 80
$ 90
(1)
Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
(2)
Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
(3)
The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.
Q4 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
Low
High
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Video
Broadband
Total
Video
Broadband
Total
Net revenue
$ 61
$ 90
$ 151
$ 70
$ 95
$ 165
Gross margin %
58.6 %
46.4 %
51.3 %
59.6 %
47.4 %
52.6 %
Gross profit
$ 36
$ 42
$ 78
$ 42
$ 45
$ 87
Operating expenses
$ 35
$ 26
$ 61
$ 36
$ 27
$ 63
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 2
$ 17
$ 19
$ 7
$ 20
$ 27
Tax rate (2)
13.0 %
13.0 %
EPS (2)
$ 0.12
$ 0.18
Shares (2)
113.5
113.5
Cash (2)
$ 80
$ 90
(1)
Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
(2)
The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.
2022 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
Low
High
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Video
Broadband
Total
Video
Broadband
Total
Net revenue
$ 267
$ 345
$ 612
$ 276
$ 350
$ 626
Gross margin %
60.1 %
43.2 %
50.6 %
60.3 %
43.6 %
51.0 %
Gross profit
$ 161
$ 149
$ 310
$ 167
$ 152
$ 319
Operating expenses
$ 142
$ 100
$ 242
$ 143
$ 101
$ 244
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 24
$ 55
$ 79
$ 29
$ 58
$ 87
Tax rate (2)
13.0 %
13.0 %
EPS (2)
$ 0.49
$ 0.55
Shares (2)
111.2
111.2
Cash (2)
$ 80
$ 90
(1)
Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
(2)
The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.
Conference Call Information
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 105,280
$ 133,431
Accounts receivable, net
105,581
88,529
Inventories
99,024
71,195
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
26,798
29,972
Total current assets
336,683
323,127
Property and equipment, net
40,431
42,721
Operating lease right-of-use assets
25,258
30,968
Other non-current assets
61,625
56,657
Goodwill
233,874
240,213
Total assets
$ 697,871
$ 693,686
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Convertible debt, current
$ 37,657
$ 36,824
Other debts, current
4,401
4,992
Accounts payable
60,892
64,429
Deferred revenue
58,023
57,226
Operating lease liabilities, current
6,591
7,346
Other current liabilities
54,378
53,644
Total current liabilities
221,942
224,461
Convertible debt, non-current
113,761
98,941
Other debts, non-current
10,095
12,989
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
24,132
29,120
Other non-current liabilities
27,320
31,379
Total liabilities
397,250
396,890
Convertible debt
—
883
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 105,421 and 102,959 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
105
103
Additional paid-in capital
2,375,529
2,387,039
Accumulated deficit
(2,052,700)
(2,087,957)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(22,313)
(3,272)
Total stockholders' equity
300,621
295,913
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 697,871
$ 693,686
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
October 1, 2021
September 30, 2022
October 1, 2021
Revenue:
Appliance and integration
$ 116,441
$ 91,853
$ 351,293
$ 250,427
SaaS and service
39,297
34,468
109,330
100,918
Total net revenue
155,738
126,321
460,623
351,345
Cost of revenue:
Appliance and integration
64,932
47,326
193,655
130,310
SaaS and service
12,202
12,841
36,781
39,231
Total cost of revenue
77,134
60,167
230,436
169,541
Total gross profit
78,604
66,154
230,187
181,804
Operating expenses:
Research and development
30,466
26,552
89,219
74,863
Selling, general and administrative
36,379
34,231
109,790
102,728
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
—
507
Restructuring and related charges
335
—
2,136
43
Total operating expenses
67,180
60,783
201,145
178,141
Income from operations
11,424
5,371
29,042
3,663
Interest expense, net
(1,284)
(2,686)
(4,111)
(7,919)
Other income (expense), net
(118)
(213)
4,218
659
Income (loss) before income taxes
10,022
2,472
29,149
(3,597)
Provision for income taxes
1,282
942
7,098
3,006
Net income (loss)
$ 8,740
$ 1,530
$ 22,051
$ (6,603)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 0.08
$ 0.01
$ 0.21
$ (0.07)
Diluted
$ 0.08
$ 0.01
$ 0.20
$ (0.07)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
105,228
102,099
104,617
101,057
Diluted
113,185
106,421
110,911
101,057
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
October 1, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 22,051
$ (6,603)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
9,225
9,395
Amortization of intangibles
—
507
Stock-based compensation
19,621
18,863
Amortization of convertible debt discount
897
4,685
Amortization of warrant
1,298
1,302
Foreign currency remeasurement
(3,312)
(3,435)
Deferred income taxes
1,798
1,268
Provision for expected credit losses and returns
1,835
3,049
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories
4,521
1,849
Gains on sale of investment in equity securities
(4,370)
—
Other adjustments
419
215
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(22,115)
(12,470)
Inventories
(34,952)
(18,783)
Other assets
(10,371)
2,614
Accounts payable
1,305
10,144
Deferred revenues
(955)
9,978
Other liabilities
(770)
11,078
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(13,875)
33,656
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of investment
7,962
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(7,389)
(10,570)
Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities
573
(10,570)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of common stock
(5,133)
—
Proceeds from other debts
3,499
3,861
Repayment of other debts
(4,480)
(6,070)
Proceeds from common stock issued to employees
6,129
11,401
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(5,014)
(1,619)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(4,999)
7,573
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(9,850)
(870)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(28,151)
29,789
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
133,431
98,645
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 105,280
$ 128,434
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
July 1, 2022
October 1, 2021
Geography
Americas
$ 106,467
68 %
$ 117,607
75 %
$ 86,215
68 %
EMEA
38,444
25 %
29,699
19 %
30,283
24 %
APAC
10,827
7 %
10,140
6 %
9,823
8 %
Total
$ 155,738
100 %
$ 157,446
100 %
$ 126,321
100 %
Market
Service Provider
$ 106,974
69 %
$ 98,551
63 %
$ 70,157
56 %
Broadcast and Media
48,764
31 %
58,895
37 %
56,164
44 %
Total
$ 155,738
100 %
$ 157,446
100 %
$ 126,321
100 %
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
October 1, 2021
Geography
Americas
$ 327,231
71 %
$ 232,802
66 %
EMEA
103,845
23 %
86,331
25 %
APAC
29,547
6 %
32,212
9 %
Total
$ 460,623
100 %
$ 351,345
100 %
Market
Service Provider
$ 298,046
65 %
$ 192,746
55 %
Broadcast and Media
162,577
35 %
158,599
45 %
Total
$ 460,623
100 %
$ 351,345
100 %
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Segment Information
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Video
Broadband
Total Segment
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 63,824
$ 91,914
$ 155,738
$ —
$ 155,738
Gross profit
37,859
41,343
79,202
(598)
78,604
Gross margin %
59.3 %
45.0 %
50.9 %
50.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
4,318
16,871
21,189
(12,449)
8,740
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
6.8 %
18.4 %
13.6 %
5.6 %
Three Months Ended July 1, 2022
Video
Broadband
Total Segment
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Measures
Net revenue
$ 76,215
$ 81,231
$ 157,446
$ —
$ 157,446
Gross profit
48,136
34,936
83,072
(671)
82,401
Gross margin %
63.2 %
43.0 %
52.8 %
52.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
12,749
11,595
24,344
(9,504)
14,840
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
16.7 %
14.3 %
15.5 %
9.4 %
Three Months Ended October 1, 2021
Video
Broadband
Total Segment
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 68,729
$ 57,592
$ 126,321
$ —
$ 126,321
Gross profit
42,534
24,165
66,699
(545)
66,154
Gross margin %
61.9 %
42.0 %
52.8 %
52.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
9,731
5,094
14,825
(13,295)
1,530
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
14.2 %
8.8 %
11.7 %
1.2 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Video
Broadband
Total Segment Measures
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 205,881
$ 254,742
$ 460,623
$ —
$ 460,623
Gross profit
124,679
107,290
231,969
(1,782)
230,187
Gross margin %
60.6 %
42.1 %
50.4 %
50.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
21,868
38,116
59,984
(37,933)
22,051
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
10.6 %
15.0 %
13.0 %
4.8 %
Nine Months Ended October 1, 2021
Video
Broadband
Total Segment
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 202,415
$ 148,930
$ 351,345
$ —
$ 351,345
Gross profit
118,879
65,111
183,990
(2,186)
181,804
Gross margin %
58.7 %
43.7 %
52.4 %
51.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
19,243
14,237
33,480
(40,083)
(6,603)
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
9.5 %
9.6 %
9.5 %
(1.9) %
(1)
Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income from
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 155,738
$ 78,604
$ 67,180
$ 11,424
$ (1,402)
$ 8,740
Stock-based compensation
—
607
(5,853)
6,460
—
6,460
Restructuring and related charges
—
(9)
(335)
326
—
326
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
303
303
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(942)
Total adjustments
—
598
(6,188)
6,786
303
6,147
Non-GAAP
$ 155,738
$ 79,202
$ 60,992
$ 18,210
$ (1,099)
$ 14,887
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
50.5 %
43.1 %
7.3 %
(0.9) %
5.6 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
50.9 %
39.2 %
11.7 %
(0.7) %
9.6 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.08
Non-GAAP
$ 0.13
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
113,185
Three Months Ended July 1, 2022
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income from
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 157,446
$ 82,401
$ 67,319
$ 15,082
$ 2,880
$ 14,840
Stock-based compensation
—
557
(5,018)
5,575
—
5,575
Restructuring and related charges
—
114
(631)
745
—
745
Gain on sale of equity investment
—
—
—
—
(4,349)
(4,349)
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
299
299
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
492
Total adjustments
—
671
(5,649)
6,320
(4,050)
2,762
Non-GAAP
$ 157,446
$ 83,072
$ 61,670
$ 21,402
$ (1,170)
$ 17,602
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
52.3 %
42.8 %
9.6 %
1.8 %
9.4 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
52.8 %
39.2 %
13.6 %
(0.7) %
11.2 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.14
Non-GAAP
$ 0.16
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
108,984
Three Months Ended October 1, 2021
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income from
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 126,321
$ 66,154
$ 60,783
$ 5,371
$ (2,899)
$ 1,530
Stock-based compensation
—
545
(5,891)
6,436
—
6,436
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
1,592
1,592
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(108)
Total adjustments
—
545
(5,891)
6,436
1,592
7,920
Non-GAAP
$ 126,321
$ 66,699
$ 54,892
$ 11,807
$ (1,307)
$ 9,450
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
52.4 %
48.1 %
4.3 %
(2.3) %
1.2 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
52.8 %
43.5 %
9.3 %
(1.0) %
7.5 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.01
Non-GAAP
$ 0.09
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
106,421
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income from
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 460,623
$ 230,187
$ 201,145
$ 29,042
$ 107
$ 22,051
Stock-based compensation
—
1,691
(17,930)
19,621
—
19,621
Restructuring and related charges
—
91
(2,136)
2,227
—
2,227
Gain on sale of equity investment
—
—
—
—
(4,349)
(4,349)
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
899
899
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
917
Total adjustments
—
1,782
(20,066)
21,848
(3,450)
19,315
Non-GAAP
$ 460,623
$ 231,969
$ 181,079
$ 50,890
$ (3,343)
$ 41,366
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
50.0 %
43.7 %
6.3 %
— %
4.8 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
50.4 %
39.3 %
11.0 %
(0.7) %
9.0 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.20
Non-GAAP
$ 0.37
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
110,911
Nine Months Ended October 1, 2021
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income from
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 351,345
$ 181,804
$ 178,141
$ 3,663
$ (7,260)
$ (6,603)
Stock-based compensation
—
1,840
(17,027)
18,867
—
18,867
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
(507)
507
—
507
Restructuring and related charges
—
346
(43)
389
—
389
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
4,684
4,684
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
922
Total adjustments
—
2,186
(17,577)
19,763
4,684
25,369
Non-GAAP
$ 351,345
$ 183,990
$ 160,564
$ 23,426
$ (2,576)
$ 18,766
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
51.7 %
50.7 %
1.0 %
(2.1) %
(1.9) %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
52.4 %
45.7 %
6.7 %
(0.7) %
5.3 %
Diluted net income (loss) per share:
GAAP
$ (0.07)
Non-GAAP
$ 0.18
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP
101,057
Non-GAAP
104,474
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
July 1, 2022
October 1, 2021
Net income - GAAP
$ 8,740
$ 14,840
$ 1,530
Provision for income taxes
1,282
3,122
942
Interest expense, net
1,284
1,394
2,686
Depreciation
3,097
3,017
3,231
EBITDA
14,403
22,373
8,389
Adjustments
Stock-based compensation
6,460
5,575
6,436
Restructuring and related charges
326
745
—
Gain on sale of equity investment
—
(4,349)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 21,189
$ 24,344
$ 14,825
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
October 1, 2021
Net income (loss) - GAAP
$ 22,051
$ (6,603)
Provision for income taxes
7,098
3,006
Interest expense, net
4,111
7,919
Depreciation
9,225
9,395
Amortization of intangibles
—
507
EBITDA
42,485
14,224
Adjustments
Stock-based compensation
19,621
18,867
Restructuring and related charges
2,227
389
Gain on sale of equity investment
(4,349)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 59,984
$ 33,480
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)
(In millions, except percentages and per share data)
Q4 2022 Financial Guidance (1)
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total Operating
Net Income
GAAP
$ 151
to
$ 165
$ 77
to
$ 87
$ 66
to
$ 68
$ 7
to
$ 13
Stock-based compensation expense
—
—
(5)
6
Restructuring and related charges
—
—
—
—
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
to
1
Total adjustments
—
—
(5)
6
to
7
Non-GAAP
$ 151
to
$ 165
$ 78
to
$ 87
$ 61
to
$ 63
$ 13
to
$ 20
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
51.1 %
to
52.4 %
43.9 %
to
41.1 %
4.6 %
to
7.8 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
51.3 %
to
52.6 %
40.4 %
to
37.9 %
8.8 %
to
12.2 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.06
to
$ 0.11
Non-GAAP
$ 0.12
to
$ 0.18
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
113.5
(1)
Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
2022 Financial Guidance (1)
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total Operating
Net Income
GAAP
$ 612
to
$ 626
$ 307
to
$ 317
$ 267
to
$ 269
$ 29
to
$ 35
Stock-based compensation expense
—
2
(23)
25
Restructuring and related charges
—
—
(3)
3
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
1
Gain on sale of equity investment
—
—
—
(4)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
1
to
2
Total adjustments
—
2
(26)
26
to
27
Non-GAAP
$ 612
to
$ 626
$ 310
to
$ 319
$ 242
to
$ 244
$ 55
to
$ 62
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
50.3 %
to
50.6 %
43.7 %
to
43.0 %
4.7 %
to
5.6 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
50.6 %
to
51.0 %
39.6 %
to
38.9 %
8.9 %
to
9.8 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.26
to
$ 0.31
Non-GAAP
$ 0.49
to
$ 0.55
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
111.2
(1)
Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
Harmonic Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1)
(In millions)
Q4 2022 Financial
2022 Financial
Net income - GAAP
$ 7
to
$ 13
$ 29
to
$ 35
Provision for income taxes
2
4
9
11
Interest expense, net
1
1
5
5
Depreciation
3
3
12
12
EBITDA
$ 13
to
$ 21
$ 55
to
$ 63
Adjustments
Stock-based compensation
6
6
25
25
Restructuring and related charges
—
—
3
3
Gain on sale of equity investment
—
—
(4)
(4)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 19
to
$ 27
$ 79
to
$ 87
(1)
Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
