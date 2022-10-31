PEAK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS

At 13901 Midway Road, Suite 106

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Physical Therapy, which has more than 20 Dallas-area outpatient clinics, debuted its newest one today at 13901 Midway Road, Suite 106.

The new clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 214-427-5772.

Peak offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation, pelvic health and injury prevention.

Trey Nevins is the Farmers Branch clinic director. He earned a master's degree in physical therapy from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and has 25 years of orthopedic experience.

Nevins is certified in dry needling and has a clinical focus on manual therapy, athlete rehabilitation and injury prevention, total joint replacement and vestibular rehabilitation.

Peak, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

