PERCEPTA WINS EIGHT 2022 MARCOM AWARDS

Competition recognizes Percepta for outstanding achievement in marketing and communications programs

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepta today announced that the company has won three Platinum and five Gold Awards in the 2022 MarCom Awards competition. This year, the international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals had over 6,000 entries from the United States, Canada, and 43 other countries. Distinguished honors were given to Percepta for its contributions in various categories, including E-Communication, Marketing/Promotion Campaigns, Employee Publications, Social Media, Video/Film, and Digital Video Creation.

"We are so honored to receive these awards and be recognized among such a strong field of nominees," said Karen Gurganious, President of Percepta. "Since its inception, Percepta has strived to elevate the customer experience and it's the call to action behind everything we do. A big part of achieving this is developing compelling marketing and communications to drive excellence and keep our mission top-of-mind for all our clients and employees across the globe."

Various category wins include the following:

Platinum Winners

Digital Media | E-Communication | E-Annual Report

We Belong DEI Survey Report

Strategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign | Self Promotion

Percepta Pitch Deck - Created in partnership with Summit Strategy

Print Media | Publications - Employee Publications | Internal Communication

Percepta New Employee Orientation Deck

Gold Winners

Digital Media | Social Media | Facebook Site

Percepta Facebook Page

Video/Audio | Digital Video Creation | Animation

Percepta Instructional Design Commercial

Video/Audio | Video/Film | Internal Communication

Percepta Brand Video

Video/Audio | Video/Film | Internal Communication

Percepta Values Series Video

Strategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign | Integrated Marketing

Percepta Overview Collateral - Created in partnership with Summit Strategy

About Percepta

Percepta has been providing unparalleled support to the automotive, mobility, and auto-adjacent markets across the globe for over two decades, delivering boutique attention to our partners and creating frictionless experiences for their customers.

About MarCom Awards

Each year, MarCom Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners are selected from over 300 categories in Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications.

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after, peer recognition from the creative industry. MarCom winners range from huge international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies to individual creative professionals.

MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 27-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals.

The full list of winners can be found at www.marcomawards.com.

Media Contact:

Kellen Crow

Brand & Communications Manager

(248) 508-1549

Kellen.Crow@Percepta.com

