Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter is Available Statewide Across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Arkansas runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. For 2023, Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness is available statewide to both Marketplace and AR Homes shoppers, offering a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said John Ryan, CEO of Arkansas Health & Wellness. "With Ambetter, we've designed a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so whether you visit the doctor every month or only go sporadically, your health is protected."

Ambetter offers quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards to help make health insurance fit within peoples' lives. The insurance offerings include:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Arkansas Health & Wellness has been serving Arkansas since 2014 and currently protects more than 180,000 members across its Ambetter plan. Ambetter is offered statewide, in all 75 Arkansas counties.

Arkansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.ARhealthwellness.com.

About Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness

Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace and the AR Homes program. Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness includes products underwritten by Arkansas Health & Wellness Insurance Company, QCA Health Plan, Inc., and QualChoice Life and Health Insurance Company. These companies are each Qualified Health Plan issuers in the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace.

For more information, please visit https://ambetter.arhealthwellness.com/.

