Bausch + Lomb #LUMIFYEyeDance Challenge Wins 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award for External Campaign of the Year from Business Intelligence Group

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the #LUMIFYEyeDance Challenge on TikTok has received Business Intelligence Group's (BIG) 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award for External Campaign of the Year.

The #LUMIFYEyeDance Challenge, which spanned from July 25, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2022, encouraged consumers to post a video of themselves ‘dancing with their eyes’ to the beat of the LUMIFY audio track. Participants who posted videos using the two official hashtags, #LUMIFYEyeDance and #WinIt, were automatically enrolled in a sweepstakes. (PRNewswire)

"The #LUMIFYEyeDance hashtag received approximately 20 million video views on TikTok – that's six million more views than the LUMIFY hashtag had organically amassed on TikTok before the start of the campaign," said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. "We are proud to receive this honor from Business Intelligence Group as it is a testament to the uniqueness of the campaign, as well as the significant reach and authentic engagement that we were able to achieve throughout its duration."

The #LUMIFYEyeDance Challenge, which spanned from July 25, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2022, encouraged consumers to post a video of themselves 'dancing with their eyes' to the beat of the LUMIFY audio track. Participants who posted videos using the two official hashtags, #LUMIFYEyeDance and #WinIt, were automatically enrolled in a sweepstakes. The winner of the sweepstakes received travel and accommodations for two to New York for an A-List makeover with celebrity makeup artist and LUMIFY eye drops brand ambassador, Vincent Oquendo, amongst other prizes.

To support the Challenge, Bausch + Lomb also held a sampling tour that ran through Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York during the month of August. The day-long pop-up events at each location featured a LUMIFY branded tiny home that offered visitors refreshments and mini masterclass sessions taught by prominent local makeup artists. Visitors could also record their TikTok #LUMIFYEyeDance challenge videos at a selfie station.

Since launching in 2018, Bausch + Lomb LUMIFY eye drops have received more than a dozen awards, including Glamour's "The Best Beauty Innovators of 2022" award. LUMIFY was also named to U.S. BASES Top 25 Breakthrough Innovations List.

For more information on LUMIFY, visit www.lumifydrops.com.

About Business Intelligence Group



The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About LUMIFY® Redness Reliever Eye Drops

LUMIFY is the first and only over-the-counter eye drop formulated with low-dose brimonidine tartrate 0.025% for the treatment of ocular redness. Unlike other redness relievers, LUMIFY contains a unique formulation that selectively targets redness. In clinical trials, LUMIFY was shown to have a reduced incidence of side effects common to other redness relievers, like rebound redness and loss of efficacy over time, when used as directed. LUMIFY is also the No. 1 eye doctor recommended redness reliever eye drop brand with approximately 87% of doctor recommendations.1

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

