China's Largest Port for Coal Transportation Huanghua Port Launches Foreign Trade Container Route

CANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huanghua Port, China's largest port for coal transportation, opened a foreign trade container route on October 30, 2022, according to the Municipal Government of Cangzhou, in north China's Hebei Province.

This route will open up a low-cost and high-efficiency marine thoroughfare for clients in the hinterland and is expected to meet the transportation needs of foreign trade, reduce the logistics cost, promote the growth of regional economic trade, greatly enhance the capability of Huanghua Port, China's largest port for coal transportation.

Huanghua Port, located at Bohai Bay, realized a record high of 311 million tonnes of cargo throughput last year and was among the world's top 20 ports regarding cargo throughput for five consecutive years.

Kang Yanmin, secretary of the Cangzhou Municipal Party Committee, said that Cangzhou, designated by the State Council as a coastal city with an open economy, is an important city for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei one-hour transportation circle and one of China's most dynamic and potential cities.

In August, the "Atlantic Lion", a 209,205-ton- deadweight- cargo vessel with a maximum draft of 18.58 meters, sailed from Port Hedland, Australia, successfully entered the harbor and berthed, and set a new record for the deep draft vessel berthed at the Huanghua Port since its establishment.

Huanghua port, with a throughput of 100 million tonnes, boasts the most potential among the Bohai Bay port group and is the country's largest port for coal transportation.

In recent years, Huanghua Port's self-dependent innovation has transformed and upgraded its total capacity to a new level. The port has established an information database of incoming ships and realizes the full coverage of the 5G network. The port has also automated the entire coal loading and unloading process and thus improved its overall efficiency by 10 percent.

Cangzhou has sped up the construction of a modern comprehensive service and an international trade port, in a bid to build a bridgehead linking the east with the west.

Huanghua Port also plans to build a central station project and seven railways, with a total investment of 9.2 billion yuan (around 1.2 billion US dollars). A development pattern of land-sea linkage and multimodal transport covering regions of central and southern Hebei, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia, and Gansu, facilitated by the rapid layout of 20 inland ports along the railway lines, has come into shape. The vast port area will boost the overall development of the automobile industry of Cangzhou and neighboring regions.

During the 2021-2025 period, Huanghua Port will open navigations of domestic trade routes of Ningbo Zhoushan Port, Xiamen Port, Qingdao Port, and Shenzhen Port, and international routes to countries and regions including South Korea, Japan, Britain, Germany, Africa, South America, North America, and Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, the port will gear up to construct 22 terminal projects, including containers, crude oil, and LNG, and 41 berths, with an investment of 41.5 billion yuan (5.72 billion USD).

