Deborah Simpson Joins CrossCountry Board of Directors

BCG, PwC alum brings decades of industry expertise

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that seasoned industry executive Deborah Simpson will join the firm's Board of Directors. As a board member, Simpson will work alongside firm leadership to help guide the firm's strategic growth and expand market share across its areas of specialization.

CrossCountry Consulting (PRNewsfoto/CrossCountry Consulting) (PRNewswire)

Simpson brings more than 35 years of experience in consulting and financial management. Having served for nearly two decades at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), she was previously a CFO and member of the Executive Committee, and more recently, the Head of Global Functions and leader of the global Operational Leadership Team.

During the last seven years, she was a critical leader in BCG's digital go-to-market strategy, as well as supporting new ways of working, and digitizing BCG internal processes. In addition, Simpson has provided her expertise for many areas that are crucial to board duties at most companies, including accounting, capital structure, operating model development, and tax functions.

"We are honored to welcome Debbie to our Board of Directors," said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CrossCountry Consulting. "Her stellar leadership record with the industry's top firms have given her unique insights into the factors that translate into growth and success. We look forward to working with her to continue to expand our business and deliver superior results for our clients."

"I am delighted to join CrossCountry's board and work alongside a tremendously talented leadership team and investor group," said Simpson. "Together, we share a passion for achieving strong growth and quality service, while delivering an outstanding culture and development environment for its people."

Prior to joining BCG, Simpson worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers for 16 years (nine as a partner), where she led the Northeast region's international tax team and served on the U.S. Board of Directors. She has significant experience serving on a number of boards, including Trax Ltd., Formation Inc., and Plan International.

Learn more about CrossCountry Consulting here.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations, and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

Media Contact:

Lea Hutchins

lhutchins@CrossCountry-Consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CrossCountry Consulting