Flux Allows Developers to Use Direct Fiat Payments when Building on the Network

Jetpack 2.0 brings Web2 features to the Web3 environment

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flux , the frontrunner in building decentralized infrastructure to power Web3 development, today announced the launch of Jetpack 2.0, a system update that enables easier and cheaper deployment of decentralized applications (Dapps) onto the Flux decentralized cloud. Jetpack 2.0 brings with it a variety of new features, including an improved Dapp registration and management process as well as direct fiat payment and settlement services.

Flux (PRNewswire)

Jetpack 2.0 is the latest platform improvement released by Flux as it continues to set the standard for integrating Web2 cloud-based services into a Web3 cloud-like environment. With Jetpack 2.0, Flux developers can deploy and monitor their Dapps from an easy-to-use interface, allowing for builders to maximize performance while also minimizing application downtime. Jetpack 2.0 also presents the next generation of storage through Flux Drive. Flux Drive allows for data to be retained beyond the life of individual containers through the recently released Flux Interplanetary File System (Flux IPFS) and also a fiat payment ramp, allowing for institutions building on Flux to pay for its services directly in fiat. By integrating fiat payment ramps, businesses utilizing Flux's industry-leading infrastructure can better map out their budgets, without needing to speculate on crypto prices. Jetpack 2.0 also offers a new Dapp table, which lists all Dapps past and present and is an all-in-one place to view payment receipts along with quick navigation to Dapp nodes.

"This is a tremendous milestone for Flux, we compare the new Flux Drive feature to a Google Drive that is also decentralized, censor-resistant and more affordable without any single point of failure. It's your drive and your data," It's your drive and your data," said Flux Co-Founder, Daniel Keller. "Jetpack 2.0's features provide our users with unparalleled access to the Web3 cloud ecosystem, while also allowing Flux to operate similarly to a Web2 cloud environment. The Jetpack 2.0 update allows for a familiar environment that was being built in the Web2 space, making users more comfortable shifting to Web3 and acclimating to the future of cloud-based computing."

This is the latest feature to launch from Flux, coming shortly after the network surpassed Litecoin for total transactions on-chain. With the ability to monitor Dapps and pay with fiat through Jetpack 2.0, users do not need a proficiency in blockchain to operate within the Web3 space. In addition to bringing Web2 services into the Web3 space, Jetpack 2.0 further eliminates the nuances associated with centralized cloud providers, such as outages leading to mass network failure, capacity limitations for those building on the cloud, service violation restrictions and more.

"Now there is a real, decentralized competitor to traditional, centralized cloud infrastructure providers. The user-friendly environment of Jetpack 2.0 will encourage more businesses and developers to build on Flux, continuing the expansion and growth of our ecosystem. We are pleased to bring this offering to our users and are looking forward to working together as this technology evolves," added Keller.

For more information about Flux, please visit: https://runonflux.io/ .

About Flux

The Flux Ecosystem is a suite of decentralized computing services and blockchain-as-a-service solutions which offer an interoperable, decentralized, AWS-like development environment. Flux utilizes a native POW (Proof-of-Useful-Work) coin to power this ecosystem, providing incentive for hardware hosters, governance on-chain, and bad actor mitigation via staking requirements for running hardware. The Flux operating system runs on top of Linux to provide the network with verified and benchmarked high-availability compute power and utilizes the blockchain to ensure transparency in governance operations. Flux node operators can choose from three tiers of hardware requirements to stand up after providing the necessary Flux capital soft-locked in their wallet. This allows anyone to be rewarded for providing hardware to the network, from anywhere in the world.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Blood

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Flux)

+1 917 765 1442

fluxpr@mgroupsc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flux