Hallmark Home Mortgage Accelerates Strategic Expansion

Adds Experienced Team of Residential Mortgage Bankers

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Home Mortgage, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based independent residential mortgage lender, has completed the acquisition of a well-established team of mortgage bankers. The move will expand its residential lending services to include Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas; representing a strategic milestone for the organization.

"I am pleased to welcome this talented team of more than 60 mortgage professionals," said Deborah Sturges Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Hallmark Home Mortgage. "Hallmark is now positioned to become one of the nation's top 100 residential mortgage lenders. This increased productivity will create new employment opportunities at the corporate headquarters in Fort Wayne."

"This is a tremendous opportunity," noted Hallmark Home Mortgage Executive Vice President/Division Manager Mark Etchison. "The team brings a strong lending and scalable presence in their current markets and shares the same passion as Hallmark for delivering a superior customer experience."

Marc Wadman will continue to direct the newly acquired team as Senior Vice President/Regional Manager. "Hallmark is known for its continued strong leadership and team support within the mortgage industry," Wadman added. "It became evident after discussions with the Hallmark executive leadership team that this was the ideal fit for our associates and clients."

With rising inflation and mortgage rates climbing, workforce capacity has had to be adjusted for many mortgage lenders. Hallmark, however, continues to successfully execute against its strategic growth plan by focusing on its Realtors®, referral partners and past clients. To learn more about Hallmark Home Mortgage please visit hallmarkhomemortgage.com.

About Hallmark Home Mortgage

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Hallmark Home Mortgage was founded in 2007 by Deborah Sturges. Driven by her strong passion for providing home finance solutions backed by a tradition of service, the company continues to impact the communities and the employees it serves. Whether a first-time home buyer or experienced homeowner, Hallmark offers the perfect combination of digital technology and human touch to ensure that every customer experience is tailored to fit their individual needs. Additional information about the company, including its products and services can be found at hallmarkhomemortgage.com. Corporate NMLS:53441, Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

Media Contact

Deborah Sturges

Chief Executive Officer and Founder

260.469.0901

dsturges@1hallmark.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hallmark Home Mortgage